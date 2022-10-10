Wonder Woman #792 Preview: Womanimal Cruelty

Cheetah is in desperate need of some catnip in this preview of Wonder Woman #792, but she gets the crap beaten out of her by Wonder Woman instead. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #792

DC Comics

0822DC215

0822DC216 – Wonder Woman #792 Joelle Jones Cover – $5.99

0822DC217 – Wonder Woman #792 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Marguerite Sauvage, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

CHEETAH'S GONE WILD! After serving as the test subject for an immoral corporation's latest product, Barbara Minerva has all but lost her humanity and it's up to Wonder Woman to remind her who she really is. Will their former friendship be the key to survival? Or are our hero and the helpless villain doomed to become extinct? Plus, in our backup story, a guest star from Olympus visits young Diana's world for the first time.

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $4.99

