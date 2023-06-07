Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, Jean Grey, krakoa, scott summers, x-men

Cyclops And Jean Grey Together No More? #XSpoilers

In recent issues of the X-Men Jean Grey and Scott Summers found themselves at odds, all down to the alien parasitic species, The Brood.

In recent issues of the X-Men, married but mingling Jean Grey and Scott Summers – Cyclops – found themselves at odds, and it all comes down to the alien parasitic species, The Brood. As Bishop brought out Scott's genocidal tendencies in a meeting of the Quiet Council of Krakoa that both were invited to attend.

Putting Jean Grey and Scott Summers at odds, rather, over a fundamental approach to life.

And Jean Grey using the G word.

And Jean Grey doing the very thing that once, as Phoenix, she performed with care and love.

And it seems to have stuck past that issue…

Past that issue as well, and into today's X-Men #23.

Not even on touching terms it seems. They also don't share any space in X-Men: Before The Fall: First Strike, with an entire double page spread separating them.

Not a word is said, or thought, between them, and they only share a panel like this:

So when Cyclops gets the call…

Down Scott. Seriously, this is your first go-to? Where's Wolverine when you need him? Or did Jean Grey call dibs on his nibs? I know polyamory is a big thing in Krakoa these days, but I get the feeling that "we were on a break" isn't going to fly.

X-MEN #23

MARVEL COMICS

APR230807

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

THE SENTINELS GET AN UPGRADE! Anti-mutant fantasist Feilong has taken control of Tony Stark's businesses and devoted Iron Man's technology toward the next generation of Sentinels! These Stark Sentinels are as hard to beat as old Shell-head himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN BEFORE FALL MUTANTS FIRST STRIKE #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR230781

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) David Baldeon

KRAKOA STRIKES?! Ever since mutants declared themselves humanity's new gods, certain circles have been waiting for the other shoe to drop – the wrath. When a small New England town is hit by a devastating mutant attack, it seems the wrath is here. But all isn't as it appears. And Krakoa doesn't hesitate to save lives – so it's time for BISHOP to lead Krakoa's biggest rescue effort yet!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: $4.99

