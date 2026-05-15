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Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! Is Hitting HBO Max Next Week

The Bride! failed to resonate with critics or find an audience in theaters, but maybe it will have better luck when it hits HBO Max next week.

Article Summary The Bride! arrives on HBO Max on May 22, 2026, at 8:00 PM EST, giving Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film a new shot in streaming.

After struggling with critics and at the box office, The Bride! could still connect with viewers once it lands on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. also confirmed an ASL version of The Bride! will debut the same day, expanding access for streaming audiences.

The Bride! took a bold creative swing in theaters, and streaming may help the film build a wider audience over time.

To say that The Bride! failed to resonate with audiences and critics might be the understatement of 2026. It's always a bummer when it's very clear that everyone involved was taking a big swing, the studio backed said big swing, and it just flops. It's not anything that should be held against future projects, but studio executives will always cite the big, experimental flops as the reason why they are only greenlighting things that seem safer. Heading into the Paramount merger, it feels more doom and gloom, and everything about it is just a bummer.

However, here's the thing about big, flashy, experimental swings: sometimes, they find their audiences in other ways. It's a lot harder to become a cult classic these days, but streaming brings in a lot of new people to the table. Someone might not be willing to risk a movie ticket on The Bride! It likely won't bring in new HBO Max subscriptions, but if you're locked in with a subscription already and want something to watch, it could find people who appreciate it. Bad movies find people who appreciate them all the time.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that The Bride! is coming to HBO Max on May 22, 2026, starting at 8:00 PM EST. The press release also confirms that "A version of THE BRIDE! with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on HBO Max the same day, performed by ASL Dubber Yamila Davis and directed by Rosa Lee Timm ("Sinners with BASL," "Minecraft with ASL")." This is becoming a more regular thing, and we love to see it.

The Bride!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Maggie Gyllenhaal (Academy Award-nominated writer/director of The Lost Daughter) and starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Academy Award winner Christian Bale comes THE BRIDE! A bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Gyllenhaal is supported behind the camera by a team of award-winning film artisans, including director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A First Love Films / In The Current Company Production, A Maggie Gyllenhaal Film: THE BRIDE!. The film was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 March 2026.

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