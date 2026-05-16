Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Brings the Magic with Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of the Hogwarts House Crest

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest set brings Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin together in one build.

This 545-piece Harry Potter LEGO display model measures 9.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide with a Hogwarts banner stand.

Each Hogwarts house crest highlights its animal, colors, and values, celebrating the magic and legacy of Harry Potter.

Hidden compartments reveal the Sword of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff Cup, Ravenclaw Diadem, and Slytherin Locket for $49.99.

Honor the legacy of Hogwarts with a brand new set from LEGO that captures the Hogwarts House Crest. The four Hogwarts house crests represent the unique traditions, values, and personalities of the witches and wizards. Coming in at 545 pieces, witches and wizards can build their very own Hogwarts House Crest that comes in at 9.5" tall and 8.5" wide when fully built. Each crest features a distinct animal and color scheme connected to one of the founders of Hogwarts. Gryffindor's crest features a golden lion on a red-and-gold background, symbolizing courage, bravery, and determination.

Ravenclaw's emblem features an eagle in blue and bronze, for wisdom, creativity, and intelligence. Hufflepuff uses a black badger with yellow and black colors to showcase loyalty, patience, and hard work. Lastly, Slytherin features a silver serpent on a green background, symbolizing ambition, cunning, and resourcefulness. LEGO was sure to capture all of this in brick form, while hiding secret magical artifacts from each house inside the set. Harry Potter fans can build the Hogwarts House Crest set on June 1, 2026, for $49.99.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts House Crest

"Let young wizards, witches and Muggles™ display their love of Hogwarts™ fantasy adventures with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts House Crest (76462) building toy for kids. Build the crest featuring the Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw ™ and Slytherin™ house animals. Place the crest on the stand with an attached banner displaying the Hogwarts motto."

"Lift the house animals to reveal hidden compartments containing iconic items: the Sword of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff Cup, Ravenclaw Diadem and the Slytherin Locket. Kids can enjoy intuitive building with the LEGO Builder app, zooming and rotating with 3D instructions, while saving and tracking progress. A spellbinding Harry Potter collectible gift for boys, girls and any fans ages 12 years old and up. Set contains 545 pieces."

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