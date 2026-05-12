Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, barbara gordon

DC Comics Proposes Answer To Absolute Batman Damages And Defects

DC Comics proposes an answer to Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 damages and "defects"

Article Summary DC Comics addresses Absolute Batman #20 defects after widespread damage reports hit A covers and stacked variants.

Free Absolute Batman #20 second-print A covers are coming to retailers, matched to their original first-print orders.

DC will also issue 15% credit on Absolute Batman #20 variants, plus affected Martian Manhunter and Breakout orders.

Retailers can still sell defective first prints now, while grading companies are being told to factor defects into grades.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported widespread reports of damages to comic books coming out from DC Comics tomorrow, specifically the high profile and high ordered Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1, but also reports of similar for Supergirl #13 and The Fury Of Firestorm #2, across all the A covers, and cardstock and retailer exclusive cover variants that sit on top of the A cover.

DC Comics is proposing to offer complimentary second printings of the 'A' covers and 15% Credit for variant cover orders of Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1."

They state "Thank you again for your thoughtful feedback regarding the manufacturing defects on Absolute Batman #20, Absolute Martian Manhunter #11, Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1, and for your patience as we worked toward a resolution. We are pleased to share the steps DC will be taking to address the situation."

"DC will produce 2nd Printings of these issues' 'A' covers and provide them to retailers at no cost. These 2nd printings will feature an updated title logo coloring to clearly differentiate them from the 1st printings. Retailers will receive quantities equal to their original orders of the issues' 1st printing 'A' covers. The 2nd Printings' 'A' Covers will be shipped with June 3 in-store titles. A freight credit will be issued for these copies. Retailers will receive a 15% credit for these issues' variant cover orders (open-to-order, incentive, retailer exclusive)"

"We understand the difficulty this situation has created for you and your customers ahead of release. So the stories' reading experience isn't delayed, please feel free to sell the copies of the 1st Printing 'A' Covers while you await the 2nd Printing versions. Grading companies will be made aware of the defects so they can be factored into grades. Thank you again for your continued support for these series and of DC. If you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out."

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