Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: battle beast, Corpse Knight, D'Orc, energon, Exquisite Corpses, Fireborn, gi joe, i hate fairyland, invincible, Red Roots, scorched, spawn, transformers
The Scorched #50 Was Image Comics Most Ordered Title In April 2026
The Scorched #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi was Image Comics' most-ordered title in April 2026
The Scorched #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi, the Spawn team book, was the most ordered comic book from Image Comics in April 2026, pushing past D'orc #3 and the Fireborn #1 launch that have both dominated the Hottest Comics lists of late, and concluding a connected story that redefined the war between Heaven and Hell, just as Todd McFarlane creatively relaunches the line.
Also hitting issue #50 this month was Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland, which also made a big promise. More on that from Bleeding Cool in a minute or sixty, with a celebration of all things Gert, and a tease at the next ten years. Meanwhile, the Energon Universe keeps rolling ahead with Robert Kirkman and Ludo Lullabi's major Megatron revelation in Transformers #31, while G.I. Joe #21 brought the return of Storm Shadow and Scarlett. Lorenzo De Felici's Red Roots #1 and Corpse Knight #1 launches got attention, as well as more from Battle Beast and Exquisite Corpses.
- THE SCORCHED #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia, Carlo Barberi
- D'ORC #3 by Brett Bean
- FIREBORN #1 by Curt Pires & Franklin Jonas, Patrick Mulholland
- INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #8 by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley & Annalisa Leoni
- CORPSE KNIGHT #1 by Michael Chaves, Matthew Roberts & Rico Renzi
- TRANSFORMERS #31 by Robert Kirkman, Ludo Lullabi
- RED ROOTS #1 by Lorenzo De Felici
- EXQUISITE CORPSES #12 by James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh
- I HATE FAIRYLAND #50 by Skottie Young, Derek Laufman
- G.I. JOE #21 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly
In May, look to launches from Odin #1, Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon #1, She-Spawn #1, Of The Earth #1, If Destruction Be Our Lot #1, Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie, as well as the usual…