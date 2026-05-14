Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: battle beast, Corpse Knight, D'Orc, energon, Exquisite Corpses, Fireborn, gi joe, i hate fairyland, invincible, Red Roots, scorched, spawn, transformers

The Scorched #50 Was Image Comics Most Ordered Title In April 2026

The Scorched #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi was Image Comics' most-ordered title in April 2026

The Scorched #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi, the Spawn team book, was the most ordered comic book from Image Comics in April 2026, pushing past D'orc #3 and the Fireborn #1 launch that have both dominated the Hottest Comics lists of late, and concluding a connected story that redefined the war between Heaven and Hell, just as Todd McFarlane creatively relaunches the line.

Also hitting issue #50 this month was Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland, which also made a big promise. More on that from Bleeding Cool in a minute or sixty, with a celebration of all things Gert, and a tease at the next ten years. Meanwhile, the Energon Universe keeps rolling ahead with Robert Kirkman and Ludo Lullabi's major Megatron revelation in Transformers #31, while G.I. Joe #21 brought the return of Storm Shadow and Scarlett. Lorenzo De Felici's Red Roots #1 and Corpse Knight #1 launches got attention, as well as more from Battle Beast and Exquisite Corpses.

In May, look to launches from Odin #1, Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon #1, She-Spawn #1, Of The Earth #1, If Destruction Be Our Lot #1, Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie, as well as the usual…

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