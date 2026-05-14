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The Scorched #50 Was Image Comics Most Ordered Title In April 2026

The Scorched #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi was Image Comics' most-ordered title in April 2026

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The Scorched #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi, the Spawn team book, was the most ordered comic book from Image Comics in April 2026, pushing past D'orc #3 and the Fireborn #1 launch that have both dominated the Hottest Comics lists of late, and concluding a connected story that redefined the war between Heaven and Hell, just as Todd McFarlane creatively relaunches the line.

Also hitting issue #50 this month was Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland, which also made a big promise. More on that from Bleeding Cool in a minute or sixty, with a celebration of all things Gert, and a tease at the next ten years. Meanwhile, the Energon Universe keeps rolling ahead with Robert Kirkman and Ludo Lullabi's major Megatron revelation in Transformers #31, while G.I. Joe #21 brought the return of Storm Shadow and Scarlett. Lorenzo De Felici's Red Roots #1 and Corpse Knight #1 launches got attention, as well as more from Battle Beast and Exquisite Corpses.

The Scorched #50 Was Image Comics Most Ordered Title In April 2026
Top 10 Comics April 2026
  1. THE SCORCHED #50 by Todd McFarlane, Stephen Segovia, Carlo Barberi
  2. D'ORC #3 by Brett Bean
  3. FIREBORN #1 by Curt Pires & Franklin Jonas, Patrick Mulholland
  4. INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #8 by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley & Annalisa Leoni
  5. CORPSE KNIGHT #1 by Michael Chaves, Matthew Roberts & Rico Renzi
  6. TRANSFORMERS #31 by Robert Kirkman, Ludo Lullabi
  7. RED ROOTS #1 by Lorenzo De Felici
  8. EXQUISITE CORPSES #12 by James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh
  9. I HATE FAIRYLAND #50 by Skottie Young, Derek Laufman
  10. G.I. JOE #21 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly

In May, look to launches from Odin #1, Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon #1, She-Spawn #1, Of The Earth #1, If Destruction Be Our Lot #1, Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie, as well as the usual…

The Scorched #50 Was Image Comics Most Ordered Title In April 2026
Top 10 Comics April 2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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