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The Boys, Chew & The Walking Dead: Dead City: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Chew, Good Omens 3, The Boys, AHS 13, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, Dutton Ranch & more!

Article Summary The Boys leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with finale teases, Soldier Boy speculation, and a new Butcher poster.

Chew headlines major TV news too, with a Blumhouse live-action series update and a Randall Park casting tease.

The Walking Dead: Dead City returns to the spotlight with Season 3 updates and a shifting Negan and Maggie dynamic.

More TV buzz includes Good Omens 3, American Horror Story 13, The Vampire Lestat, Colbert, and Dutton Ranch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Chew, Good Omens 3, SNL UK, The Boys, American Horror Story 13, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Colbert, The Vampire Lestat, Number 10, Elsbeth, Dutton Ranch, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 16th, 2026:

Chew Co-Creator Posts Randall Park/"John Krasinski" Casting Tease

Good Omens 3 Director: "No Kiss Scripted" Between Crowley, Aziraphale

SNL UK: Check Out Ncuti Gatwa During His Season Finale Photo Shoot

Did The Boys Showrunner Spoil Soldier Boy's Series Finale Fate?

WWE SmackDown Preview: Back to Basics in the Post-Gingerbread Era?

Chew Co-Creator: Live-Action Series In Development at Blumhouse

Dropout Announces Smartypants Returns For a Third Season

American Horror Story: Paul Anthony Kelly on Joining Season 13 Cast

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Can Negan & Maggie Turn The Page?

Colbert Taps Stewart, Spielberg, Springsteen & More for Final Week

Liquid Death Launches New Campaign With The Boys

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Set for July; New Negan/Maggie Dynamic

The Boys Finale Poster: Butcher's Bringing His Crowbar For This One

The Vampire Lestat & Daniel Hart Drop New Track "Butterscotch B**ch"

Number 10: Channel 4 Previews Steven Moffat's Timely Political Series

An Elsbeth Preview in The Daily LITG, 15th of May, 2026

The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Reacts to New York Mets Star Wars Day

Doctor Who, Lanterns, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dutton Ranch S01E01 & S01E02 Preview: Beth & Rip's Future Begins Now

Boston Blue S01E19: "Chasing Monsters" Preview: Someone's Hunting Cops

Fire Country S04E18: "Rain Check for Tomorrow": Shawn Hatosy Returns

Sheriff Country: Here's a Look at Our S01E19: "Compromised" Preview

The Boys Showrunner on [SPOILER] Heartbreaking Death, Finale Impact

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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