Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight

Jonathan Hickman Returns To The X-Men For Horror Universe, Midnight

Jonathan Hickman Returns To The X-Men For Marvel’s Absolute Horror Universe, Midnight

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman returns to the X-Men with Midnight X-Men, launching Marvel’s new horror-focused Midnight line in August.

Marvel’s Midnight reimagines core icons through terror, twisting X-Men, Spider-Man and Fantastic Four into darker forms.

Jonathan Hickman leads Midnight alongside Benjamin Percy and Phillip Kennedy Johnson under Marvel exclusive deals.

Midnight aims to blend Vertigo-style horror with Absolute-style reinvention, giving Jonathan Hickman bold new freedom.

Previously. Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Jonathan Hickman, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Benjamin Percy, all of whom have signed exclusive deals with Marvel Comics recently, were behind Midnight.

Described as "THE LIGHT HAD ITS TURN. Marvel Comics presents MIDNIGHT, a terrifying new universe coming this fall. Stay tuned next week for more information on this all-new publishing line, including series and creative team reveals." And that it was intended to be Marvel's equivalent of both DC Comics' Vertigo line and their Absolute line all in one. Not creator-owned obviously, and using Marvel Comics characters of course, but focusing on the horror side of the equation. However, rather than Blade, Darkhold, Ghost Rider, Dracula, Werewolf By Night, Morbius, Spirits Of Vengeance and the like, annd while the name is a reference the old Midnight Sons branding for that side of Marvel Comics, this is focused on the central Marvel Comics named, Young through a distinctly horrific take…. Jonathan Hickman to return to the X-Men with Matteo Della Fonte, Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker and Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scie Tronc, a new title launching each month from August…

"The light had its turn. Marvel Comics introduces Midnight, a bold new publishing line from a superstar lineup of creators, kicking off in August with 'Midnight X-Men' by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, followed by 'Midnight Fantastic Four' by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker and 'Midnight Spider-Man' by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scie Tronc. Marvel's most definitive modern creators are given free rein to reimagine heroes with shocking twists and chilling transformations in boundary-less storytelling that will keep readers on edge issue after issue. The X-Men no longer fight for acceptance, they hunger for blood. The Fantastic Four venture into the unknown not to save the world—but to unleash terror upon it. And Spider-Man discovers that with great power… comes something monstrous."

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