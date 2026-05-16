Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: garfield, Magic: The Gathering, newlitg

Magic: The Garfield in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2026

Magic: The Garfield was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

Magic: The Garfield was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Magic: The Garfield and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Rookie Spinoff Update in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG two years ago, Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa

LITG three years ago, Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits

LITG four years ago, Don't Ask The Undertaker

LITG five years ago – Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films

LITG six years ago – Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Henry Vogel , creator of Southern Knights

, creator of Southern Knights Chester Brown , creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater

, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater Todd Bernardy , creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath

, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath Morry J. Hollowell , comic book colourist.

, comic book colourist. Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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