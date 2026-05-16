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Magic: The Garfield in The Daily LITG, 16th of May, 2026

Magic: The Garfield was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

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Magic: The Garfield was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Secret Lair x Garfield Collaboration
Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Garfield and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Secret Lair x Garfield Collaboration
  2. Supergirl: New International Poster Has Been Released, And It's A Mess
  3. Fender Announces New Pac-Man Telecaster Guitar
  4. Marvel's What If? August 2026 Solicits With Cassandra Nova's X-Men
  5. Fury Of Firestorm Is No Longer A 6 Issue Mini-Series, It's 8… Or 9
  6. Elsbeth S03E19: "Catch and Kill" Preview: A Killer Gossip Columnist
  7. Masters Of The Universe: Stay Hyped With These New Character Posters
  8. Mary Jane Watson Covered Across The Marvel Universe In August
  9. Eisner Awards 2026 Nominees Announced, DC Comics & Deniz Camp Lead
  10. New Dark Knight Returns Batman Figure Revealed by McFarlane Toys

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

 

The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 15th May 2025
The Rookie YouTube screencap

LITG one year ago,  The Rookie Spinoff Update in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. The Rookie Spinoff Update; Upfronts Images; Cast Message to Fans
  2. The 2025 Eisner Awards Nominations Have Been Announced
  3. Marvel Teases First Spin-Offs From Jonathan Hickman's Imperial
  4. Jim Lee's First Image Comics Cover In 14 Years, For Geiger
  5. Ultimate Angel & Shang-Chi in Marvel's Ultimate August 2025 Solicits
  6. Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer
  7. Marvel Comics Launches Marvel All-On-One in August 2025
  8. Anthropomorphic War Comic, Escape by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña
  9. Jonathan Hickman Spins Off Imperial War: Black Panther And She-Hulk
  10. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  11. TOLDJA: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones Spinoff From IDW
  12. Rebellion/2000AD/Judge Dredd Signs Up To Lunar Distribution
  13. Galaxy By Jadzia Axelrod Gets A Sequel For DC Comics With Rye Hickman
  14. Reading Spawn Bloodletter #1 For The First Time, Three Pages At Least
  15. Printwatch: Ultimate, Absolute, Exquisite Gwenpool
  16. Kanga-U Gets Sequel, Lost In A Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch & Yancy Labat
  17. Rebel Moon Nemesis in Titan Comics' August 2025 Solicits
  18. Supergirl's Family Vacation by Brandon T Snider & Sarah Leuver
  19. The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 15th May 2025

LITG two years ago, Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa

Marvel

  1. Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time
  2. Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
  3. Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons Shares What Convinced Him to Return
  4. High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Shines in New ABC Series Teaser (VIDEO)
  5. The Rookie Season 7 Moved to Midseason; ABC Explains Decision
  6. Spider-Man Gets A Brand New Anti-Vampire Power in Blood Hunt
  7. Hope's Father And What Happens To The Mutants (X-Men Forever Spoilers)
  8. What If Taylor Swift Was In The X-Men? Dazzler #1 by Loo & Loureiro
  9. DC Comics Launches More Kenner Super Powers Variant Covers
  10. Mattel Announces Converting Transformers Hot Wheels Optimus Prime
  11. An Epic Golden Age Crossover Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
  12. Oni Press Gets Sesame Street Comic Book License For August 2024
  13. Nico Minoru Arrives Early, In Ultimate X-Men #3 Today
  14. The Return Of Junkyard Joe by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank in Geiger #3
  15. Dream Frontier, a New YA Graphic Novel by Tony Weaver Jr & Irene Yeom
  16. Something Crawled Out #1 Delayed by Vault Comics to October, Made Free

LITG three years ago, Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits

Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations

  1. Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  2. Comics People React To Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
  3. Marvel Ends Daredevil With #14 In August But A New #1 In September
  4. Titans S05/Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff
  5. Marvel Comics Launches Something #CLASSIFIED For August 2023
  6. Al Ewing & Martín Cóccolo Launch Marvel's Immortal Thor #1 in August
  7. Checklist For X-Men's The Fall Of X From Marvel in August 2023
  8. Conan The Barbarian #2 with Pictish Scout Brissa From Titan in August
  9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia
  10. Doctor Who: Check Out Tennant & Tate's Great BAFTA Debate (VIDEO)
  11. Amanda Waller's Big Bad Spoilers For Titans #1 & Dawn Of DC Primer
  12. John Stewart's Ongoing Comic Confirmed as Green Lantern War Journal
  13. L.B. Cole Covers 1945's Captain Flight Comics, up for Auction
  14. Peter Laird Inks Kevin Eastman's Pencils For TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo #4
  15. Fiction House's Debut of Rangers Comics, up for Auction
  16. Stephanie Phillips/Alberto Foche on 4 Contest of Chaos Marvel Annuals
  17. "The Chip" – Oni Releases Secret Xino Ashcan to 300 Stores
  18. Peter David Returns to Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 Ahead Of Spider-Verse
  19. Carlos Hernandez & Juann Cabal see Miles Morales join Strange Academy
  20. Kyle Starks & Jesús Hervás Revive Pet Avengers as Marvel Unleashed
  21. It's Carnage Vs Knull For The Death Of Venomverse In August
  22. Riri Williams Ironheart Comic NOT For August (UPDATE)
  23. Eleven Comic Book Stores Open, Six Close and Two Re-Open
  24. Is Priest Tying Superman: Lost & Black Adam Together? (Spoilers)
  25. Victory Comics Featuring Bill Everett's The Conqueror, up for Auction
  26. Pablo Cartaya & Miguel Díaz Rivas Throw An MG Curveball Graphic Novel
  27. Frontera's Julio Anta & Jacoby Salcedo's Paco & Tiny MG Graphic Novel
  28. Frank Miller's Wolverine In The Daily LITG, 15th of May 2023

LITG four years ago, Don't Ask The Undertaker

The Undertaker won't sign your stupid trading cards, mark.
The Undertaker won't sign your stupid trading cards, Mark.
  1. Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
  2. Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
  3. Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics
  4. The Rookie S04 Finale Preview: Firefly Reunion, Pete Davidson & More
  5. Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover
  6. Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure
  7. Conan Leaves Marvel, in the Daily LITG,15th of May 2022
  8. D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
  9. Saturday Night Live Season 48 May Be "Year of Change": Lorne Michaels
  10. Conan's Owner Asks Who You'd Like To Write, Draw, Colour Conan Comics
  11. X-Men Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  12. Sonic The Hedgehog Hits Fifty To Thank FOC It's The 15th Of May 2022
  13. Cecil Castellucci & Saazleen Khan's YA Graphic Novel My First Monster
  14. Dave McKean Working On Reworked, Remade, Recut Movie, Caligula

LITG five years ago – Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films

  1. Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
  2. Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
  3. Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
  4. Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
  5. Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  6. Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
  7. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Reunite All The Doctors & More
  8. Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
  9. The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
  10. Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
  11. Noel Clarke No Longer Attending London Film And Comic Con
  12. SCOOP: How Michael Jordan Will Appear In Space Jam 2 (Spoilers)
  13. The Elusive Debut of Cheetah in Wonder Woman #6 Up for Auction
  14. The Canonical Aquaman in Adventure Comics #260 Up for Auction
  15. Bad Idea's Great Idea: A $1 Sampler As A Limited Commodity
  16. Unexpected Green Hornet Covers From Michael Kaluta Up For Auction
  17. Fortnite & Pokemon Sales Go Gangbusters – Comic Store In Your Future
  18. Tony Stark & Black Widow Ultimate Sex Scene by Bryan Hitch, Auctioned
  19. The Silver Coin To Be Ongoing Series From Image Comics
  20. Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso's Moonshine To End in August With #28
  21. Target Targets Trading Card Buyers – The Daily LITG, 15th May 2021
  22. Christina Soontornvat & Joanna Cacao Sell The Tryout and The Squad

LITG six years ago – Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more.

  1. My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
  2. Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
  3. DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
  4. Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
  5. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
  6. Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
  7. Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
  8. Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to Empyre X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars
  9. The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
  10. Neal Adams and Mark Waid to Debut Fantastic Four: Antithesis

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Henry Vogel, creator of Southern Knights
  • Chester Brown, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater
  • Todd Bernardy, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath
  • Morry J. Hollowell, comic book colourist.
  • Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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