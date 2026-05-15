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Marvel's What If? August 2026 Solicits With Cassandra Nova's X-Men
Marvel's What If? August 2026 Solicits with the Runaways that stayed with The Pride, Steve Rogers revived in 2099 and Cassandra Nova's X-Men
Marvel Comics has released August 2026 solicitations for their final 50th anniversary editions of What If? as originally scooped by Bleeding Cool out of ComicsPRO. Then, David Gabriel said promised "What If Captain America… was freed in 2099? by Marc Guggenheim and Ron Lim, What If… The Runaways had not run away? with Rainbow Rowell and Zulema Lavina, I know a lot of you have asked that, you will finally know the answers. And then What If…. Cassandra Nova killed Charles Xavier? from Ashley Allen and Summit Kumar. And so it has come to pass…
"Rainbow Rowell returns to Runaways alongside artist Zulema Scotto Lavina to reveal what would happen if the iconic group of teenagers boldly followed in the footsteps of their supervillain parents! Then, in WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA, acclaimed writer Marc Guggenheim and X-Men 2099 legend Ron Lim unfreeze Steve Rogers in a world he never saved! And, in WHAT IF…? X-MEN, rising stars Ashley Allen and Sumit Kumar imagine a world where Professor X was never born and mutantkind's fate was left in the hands of his evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova!"
WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL
Art by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA
WHAT IF…THE RUNAWAYS HADN'T RUN AWAY?
Every year, a group of philanthropists gather for a charitable fundraiser…or so their children Alex Wilder, Chase Stein, Gertrude Yorkes, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes and Nico Minoru thought. When they discover their parents form the Pride, a sinister, sacrificial group that answers to a godly race called the Gibborim, the teens are terrified, shocked and…intrigued? Their destiny awaits, and there's no running away.
WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by RON LIM
WHAT IF…CAPTAIN AMERICA WAS REVIVED IN 2099?
Captain America's time during World War II ended with him frozen in ice, out of commission for decades. In the 616, he was revived and joined with fellow heroes the Avengers. But what if he missed the Heroic Age altogether? What evils would rise without the Sentinel of Liberty?
WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1
Written by ASHLEY ALLEN
Art by SUMIT KUMAR
WHAT IF…CASSANDRA NOVA KILLED PROFESSOR X?
In a world where Cassandra Nova killed Charles Xavier in the womb, telepaths are hunted and experimented on – and what she's making from them is far worse than what she's taking. But when telepaths Jean Grey and Emma Frost escape, Cassandra Nova will stop at nothing to bring them back! Bring on Cassandra's X-Men!
- WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN #1 – 75960621464800111
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 6/3
- WHAT IF…? THOR #1 – 75960621465500111
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 6/17
- WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1 – 75960621466200111
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by CAFU
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 7/1
- WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1 – 75960621467900111
Written by JUSTINA IRELAND
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 7/15
- WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1 – 75960621468600111
Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS
Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 7/29
- WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM
Art by RON LIM
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 8/5
- WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL
Art by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 8/19
- WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1
Written by ASHLEY ALLEN
Art by SUMIT KUMAR
Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 8/26