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Marvel's What If? August 2026 Solicits With Cassandra Nova's X-Men

Marvel's What If? August 2026 Solicits with the Runaways that stayed with The Pride, Steve Rogers revived in 2099 and Cassandra Nova's X-Men

Marvel Comics has released August 2026 solicitations for their final 50th anniversary editions of What If? as originally scooped by Bleeding Cool out of ComicsPRO. Then, David Gabriel said promised "What If Captain America… was freed in 2099? by Marc Guggenheim and Ron Lim, What If… The Runaways had not run away? with Rainbow Rowell and Zulema Lavina, I know a lot of you have asked that, you will finally know the answers. And then What If…. Cassandra Nova killed Charles Xavier? from Ashley Allen and Summit Kumar. And so it has come to pass…

"Rainbow Rowell returns to Runaways alongside artist Zulema Scotto Lavina to reveal what would happen if the iconic group of teenagers boldly followed in the footsteps of their supervillain parents! Then, in WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA, acclaimed writer Marc Guggenheim and X-Men 2099 legend Ron Lim unfreeze Steve Rogers in a world he never saved! And, in WHAT IF…? X-MEN, rising stars Ashley Allen and Sumit Kumar imagine a world where Professor X was never born and mutantkind's fate was left in the hands of his evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova!"

WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

WHAT IF…THE RUNAWAYS HADN'T RUN AWAY?

Every year, a group of philanthropists gather for a charitable fundraiser…or so their children Alex Wilder, Chase Stein, Gertrude Yorkes, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes and Nico Minoru thought. When they discover their parents form the Pride, a sinister, sacrificial group that answers to a godly race called the Gibborim, the teens are terrified, shocked and…intrigued? Their destiny awaits, and there's no running away.

WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by RON LIM

WHAT IF…CAPTAIN AMERICA WAS REVIVED IN 2099?

Captain America's time during World War II ended with him frozen in ice, out of commission for decades. In the 616, he was revived and joined with fellow heroes the Avengers. But what if he missed the Heroic Age altogether? What evils would rise without the Sentinel of Liberty?

WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by SUMIT KUMAR

WHAT IF…CASSANDRA NOVA KILLED PROFESSOR X?

In a world where Cassandra Nova killed Charles Xavier in the womb, telepaths are hunted and experimented on – and what she's making from them is far worse than what she's taking. But when telepaths Jean Grey and Emma Frost escape, Cassandra Nova will stop at nothing to bring them back! Bring on Cassandra's X-Men!

WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN #1 – 75960621464800111

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 6/3

Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art by JAN BAZALDUA Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 6/3 WHAT IF…? THOR #1 – 75960621465500111

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 6/17

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK Art by SERGIO DÁVILA Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 6/17 WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1 – 75960621466200111

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by CAFU

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL Art by CAFU Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 7/1 WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1 – 75960621467900111

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/15

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND Art by DAVID MESSINA Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 7/15 WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1 – 75960621468600111

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/29

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 7/29 WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by RON LIM

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/5

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM Art by RON LIM Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 8/5 WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/19

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL Art by ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA Cover by LUCAS WERNECK On Sale 8/19 WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/26

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