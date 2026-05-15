Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, firestorm, jeff lemire

Fury Of Firestorm Is No Longer A 6 Issue Mini-Series, It's 8… Or 9

The DC Next Level title Fury Of Firestorm is no longer a 6-issue mini-series, it's 8... or 9 according to Jeff Lemire

Article Summary Fury Of Firestorm was first listed as a 6-issue series, but DC solicitations later shifted the Next Level title to 8.

Jeff Lemire now says Fury Of Firestorm has expanded again, revealing the series is set to run for 9 issues.

Lemire also announced Fury Of Firestorm #1 sold out and is heading back to print with a second printing in June.

Current DC listings show Fury Of Firestorm #3 and #4 as part of 8 issues, leaving the final total still uncertain.

This week saw the second issue of The Fury Of Firestorm published by DC Comics as part of the DC Next Level line. And writer/cover artist Jeff Lemire told us that there would be more issues than he thought. Initially solicited as an ongoing series for the first two issues, the Lunar listings for The Fury Of Firestorm read that #1 and #2 were "of 6", indicating a six-issue series. Then issue 3 was solicited as "3 of 8" and #4 was "4 of 8" and the Lunar listings matched that. But on his newsletter, Jeff Lemire writes;

"Excited to announce that The Fury of Firestorm #1 has SOLD OUT and has gone back for a second printing! AND I can also announce that the series has been expanded from its original 6-issue format to 9-issues! I'm really happy that the book seems to have struck a chord with retailers and readers."

So nine issues now? Does this apply to any other DC Next Level comic books? Maybe we can get Scott Snyder to chime in. And Jeff also shared the process behind a previously unrevealed Firestorm cover, pencilled by Denys Cowan and inked by Jeff Lemire. This cover will be a variant for #4 out in July… see the process on his Substack. And more from Jeff later…

FURY OF FIRESTORM #1 (OF 6)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre

THE NUCLEAR MAN GOES NEXT LEVEL WITH JEFF LEMIRE AND RAFAEL DE LATORRE! The community of Bedford, Colorado, is a sleepy small town. The people say hello to their neighbors, attend town hall meetings, and root for the local high school football team on Friday nights. But this idyllic small town is thrown upside down when the Nuclear Man arrives and starts…experimenting. Firestorm has turned buildings to sand and people to glass with no remorse and no warning. But what exactly provoked Ronnie Raymond to commit this heinous act, and can anyone contain the fury that is Firestorm? Brought to you by the incredible team of Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash, JSA) and Rafael De Latorre (The Penguin) comes the next epic in the Next Level line. $3.99 4/8/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre THE NUCLEAR MAN GOES NEXT LEVEL WITH JEFF LEMIRE AND RAFAEL DE LATORRE! The community of Bedford, Colorado, is a sleepy small town. The people say hello to their neighbors, attend town hall meetings, and root for the local high school football team on Friday nights. But this idyllic small town is thrown upside down when the Nuclear Man arrives and starts…experimenting. Firestorm has turned buildings to sand and people to glass with no remorse and no warning. But what exactly provoked Ronnie Raymond to commit this heinous act, and can anyone contain the fury that is Firestorm? Brought to you by the incredible team of Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash, JSA) and Rafael De Latorre (The Penguin) comes the next epic in the Next Level line. $3.99 4/8/2026 FURY OF FIRESTORM #2 (OF 6)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre

WHO IS RONNIE RAYMOND? Who is Ronnie Raymond, and how did he become the powerful nuclear man Firestorm? Is there an answer in his past that sheds a light on how he went rogue?

$3.99 5/13/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre WHO IS RONNIE RAYMOND? Who is Ronnie Raymond, and how did he become the powerful nuclear man Firestorm? Is there an answer in his past that sheds a light on how he went rogue? $3.99 5/13/2026 FURY OF FIRESTORM #1 (OF 6) Second Printing

6/1/2026

6/1/2026 FURY OF FIRESTORM #3 (OF 8)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre

THE SEARCH FOR MARTIN STEIN! Lorraine is on the hunt for the only person who can bring Ronnie back from the brink: Martin Stein. But what did Martin do to cause such a rift between him and Ronnie to begin with? $3.99 6/10/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre THE SEARCH FOR MARTIN STEIN! Lorraine is on the hunt for the only person who can bring Ronnie back from the brink: Martin Stein. But what did Martin do to cause such a rift between him and Ronnie to begin with? $3.99 6/10/2026 FURY OF FIRESTORM #4 (OF 8)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael De Latorre

THE END OF FIRESTORM?! Lorraine has tracked down Dr. Martin Stein, but what she learns in the process could mean the end of Firestorm and Ronnie Raymond! $3.99 7/8/2026

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