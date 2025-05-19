Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Book Of Shame, Zach M. Stafford

Zach M Stafford's The Book Of Shame comes to Image Comics in September, here's a preview...

As seen in Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, but coming out in September, Image is collecting Zach M Stafford's The Book Of Shame as An Extra Fabulous Collection and an original graphic novel and was Kickstartered last year where Zach wrote;

"I have been drawing comics since I was 4 years old, which was sometime in the 90's. In 2022, I partnered with Skybound on a Kickstarter campaign called The Extra Fabulous Experience, where we launched my first graphic novel and a tabletop card game about hookin' up with ghosts. Thanks to you, it went really well and enabled me to finally escape from my native land–Florida. No more will my bloodline endure Orlando's Disney traffic and constant construction projects. So, if you contributed to that campaign, my eternal lineage is in your debt. After I escaped Florida, I buried the rest of my comics under 2 feet of cement in my garage. But then one day, guess who showed up at my door with a sledgehammer and a crazy look in their eye? Skybound, that's who. "One last job," they said. "And this time, let's print the REALLY crazy ones. The ones we couldn't print before because we were too afraid of the repercussions." "Are you sure?" I asked them, sweat dripping down my face. "The world literally depends on it," they responded. And with that, I slammed that sledgehammer into the ground and unearthed… THE BOOK OF SHAME is a 6×8", 160-page hardcover, packed full of my most shameful work of all-time."