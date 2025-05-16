Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: rick remender, spawn

Image Comics' August 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics' August 2025 full solicits, including launches for Escape, Invisible Man, Space Opera Xanadax, Pizza Witch & The Book Of Shame.

Article Summary All Image Comics August 2025 solicits revealed, featuring new series, one-shots, and ongoing favorites.

Major launches include Escape by Rick Remender, Invisible Man by James Tynion IV, and Pizza Witch.

Collected editions and trade paperbacks for Invincible, Savage Dragon, Witchblade, and more announced.

Key series finale issues, creative team spotlights, and exclusive variant cover info for top titles.

Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped on Bleeding Cool… including Escape #1 by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuna, Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 by James Tynion IV, Dani and Brad Simpson, The Book of Shame: An Extra Fabulous Collection by Zach M Stafford, The Man Who Dreamt the Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby by Mario Freitas and Lucas Pereira, Pizza Witch by Sarah Graley, Space Opera Xanadax Across the Unknown Dimensions of the Galaxy by Tom Scioli, and The Swords of Wintersea by Matt Hawkins, Pat Boutin and Arif Prianto.



Escape #1

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A: DANIEL ACUÑA PEREZ

COVER B (1:15): MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

COVER C (1:25): STEVE EPTING

COVER D (1:50): TRADD MOORE

AUGUST 20 | 40 PAGES | FC | T+ | $4.99

SHOT DOWN. HUNTED. OUT OF TIME. THE NEW ONGOING TWO-FISTED WAR EPIC FROM REMENDER & ACUÑA STARTS HERE. From the creative team of New York Times bestselling author RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) and powerhouse DANIEL ACUÑA (Captain America, Black Panther)—the duo behind Marvel's Uncanny Avengers—comes a savage, full-throttle wartime thriller where survival isn't given…it's taken. Milton Shaw is a battle-hardened bomber pilot, flying missions over a war-torn world ruled by a ruthless empire. But when his plane is shot out of the sky, Milton wakes up behind enemy lines—in the smoldering ruins of a city he helped burn. And in less than 24 hours, his own side is dropping the big one to finish the job. Now, injured, unarmed, and being hunted through enemy streets, Milton's only shot at escape comes from the unlikeliest place: a grieving father and his son—civilians shattered by the same fascist regime that rules this land with an iron claw. Enemies by blood. Allies by circumstance. Together, they'll have to fight their way out before the bomb drops and erases everything…and everyone. Set in a brutal, fully painted world of anthropomorphic animals—think Inglourious Basterds meets Blacksad—ESCAPE is a gritty, bullet-riddled journey through war's scorched aftermath. It's about the violence we inflict, the souls we try to save, and the courage it takes to crawl out of fire.

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 (of 4)

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART / COVER A: DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER B / COVER D (1:25): CLASSIC HORROR B&W VARIANT JOSHUA MIDDLETON

COVER C (1:10): DAVID AJA

COVER E (1:50): ROSEMARY VALERO-O'CONNELL

COVER F (1:75): PENCIL SKETCH COVER ALEX ROSS

COVER G (1:100): FOIL CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER H: BLANK SKETCH

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $4.99

JAMES TYNION IV & DANI RESSURECT A HORROR ICON! Jack Griffin has always been invisible to the people around him—at least in his own mind. But when an experimental breakthrough presents a path to make his dreams of invisibility a reality, no one—not even the woman he loves—will stand in his way. Witness Griffin's legendary descent into madness as his humanity fades away and the monster inside is revealed, leaving only…THE INVISIBLE MAN! The horror dream team of JAMES TYNION IV (SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN, EXQUISITE CORPSES) and DANI (The Low, Low Woods) reveal their vision for one of the most horrific monsters in cinematic history!



The Book of Shame: An Extra Fabulous Collection OGN

STORY / ART / COVER: ZACH M. STAFFORD

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 8"

SEPT. 17 | 192 PAGES | FC | M | $14.99

SHAME…WE ALL FEEL IT! EVERY DAY! ALL THE TIME…RIGHT? Embrace your dark, shameful nature with 192 pages of the best (and worst) Extra Fabulous comics of all time, including print-exclusive, never-before-seen comics. Warning: This book contains references to many bodily fluids, so it's best to lay down a tarp before reading. Webcomics master ZACH M. STAFFORD presents his most shameful work of all time in THE BOOK OF SHAME: AN "EXTRA FABULOUS" COLLECTION, the sopping wet follow-up to his graphic novel debut!



The Man Who Dreamt the Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby (Treasury Edition) OGN

STORY: MÁRIO FREITAS

ART / COVER: LUCAS PEREIRA

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $9.99

Jack King is the eldest in the care home. A prodigy of imagination, always telling fascinating stories, but recently suffering from extreme fatigue and lack of motivation. Then comes Mike, a young orderly who will help restore Jack's spirit and his much-loved library, a place fallen into disarray and near abandonment, certainly not unrelated to the sinister pestilence lurking on its shelves… A fictionalized tribute to JACK KIRBY, to the men who better took care of his work, and to others who suffered the same creative and editorial constraints throughout their careers.



Pizza Witch OGN TP

STORY: SARAH GRALEY & STEF PURENINS

ART / COVER: SARAH GRALEY

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

SEPT. 3 | 296 PAGENow, here is the text arranged into solicitation copy without changing the words:

Image Comics Solicitations – August/September/November/December 2025

Prepare for an explosive lineup of new series, gripping conclusions, and breathtaking collected editions from Image Comics! From wartime thrillers to reimagined horror icons and fantastical quests, these titles deliver pulse-pounding stories for every reader.



Space Opera Xanadax Across the Unknown Dimensions of the Galaxy OGN TP

STORY / ART / COVER: TOM SCIOLI

AUGUST 20 | 208 PAGES | FC | E | $19.99

Written, drawn, lettered, and colored by TOM SCIOLI in the solo creator/auteur tradition! Enter the strange new universe of SPACE OPERA XANADAX ACROSS THE UNKNOWN DIMENSIONS OF THE GALAXY! A supercharged, cybernetically enhanced, brooding loner known only as XANADAX is on a collision course with the kill-crazy COSMIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE, an armada of ruthless SPACE PIRATES, slimy CRIME BOSSES, deadly BOUNTY HUNTERS, an oppressive STAR-SPANNING EMPIRE, and an army of HOMICIDAL ROBOTS! Follow XANADAX on a mind-blowing epic journey as he crosses the galaxy to escape his mysterious troubled past. Don't miss this intergalactic space odyssey from the author of Fantastic Four: Grand Design, Gobots, and Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre!



The Swords of Wintersea Book 1 TP

STORY: MATT HAWKINS

ART / COVER: PAT BOUTIN & ARIF PRIANTO

NOVEMBER 19 | 128 PAGES | FC | T+ | $16.99

An original sword and sorcery graphic novel series based on the forty-year Dungeons & Dragons campaign created and game-mastered by writer MATT HAWKINS, featuring a fully rendered, playable 5E open-source campaign with maps. The Island Nations of Arlynn were at war for millennia until the humans of Wintersea used their naval strength to dominate the elves, dwarves, and orcs and declared all gods except theirs to be fake. They use half-humans and converts to spy on the other races. Elven monk Omylia and half-elf ranger Vander were unwillingly conscripted to join a quest to find the lost gems of the crown of Amman-Tha, control of which would permanently cement the humans as the dominant force. The undead conspiracy they uncover will change everything!



Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #5 (of 7)

STORY: THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A: NAT JONES

COVER B: BRETT BOOTH

AUGUST 13 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

After Nyx's narrow escape from The Puritan, her vision sends her on a new path. She has to seek out the Ivory Conclave.

SUPERHEROES, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, SUPERVILLAINS

Blood & Thunder #4

STORY: BENITO CERENO

ART / COVER A: E.J. SU & MSASSYK

COVER B: DAVID LÓPEZ

COVER C (1:10): ANDIE TONG & REX LOKUS

COVER D (1:25): BERNARD CHANG

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

What is the secret of Malleus IX? And what does it mean for Blood and Thunder's future?

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION, SUPERHEROES

Blood Squad Seven #11

STORY: JOE CASEY

ART / COVER A: PAUL FRY

COVER B (1:10): JIM RUGG

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

Deep into their most historic mission yet, the new Blood Squad Seven is torn apart as they confront the true enemy! How will they react when the worst possible thing actually happens? The answer…is truly an enigma!



Bloodletter #3 (of 5)

STORY: JOSEPH ILLIDGE & TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A: CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B: RAYMOND GAY

AUGUST 20 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The secret history between Tasha and Casper is finally revealed, all the while, a hidden sect of Vampires becomes active in New Jersey.

Bug Wars #6 (of 6)

STORY: JASON AARON

ART: MAHMUD ASRAR

COVER A: MAHMUD ASRAR & MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B: MIKE DEL MUNDO

AUGUST 13 | 48 PAGES | FC | M | $4.99

The first volume of the year's hottest new creator-owned series comes to its gut-wrenching finale, as Slade Slaymaker stands alone against an army of warrior Mytes and murderous insects, fighting for the fate of his family. No matter who wins, the Yard will be left drenched in blood.

The Cold Witch: A Tale of the Shrouded College #4 (of 5)

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A / COVER B (1:10): WILL SLINEY

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The Cold Witch has been found, and her power knows no bounds. Violetta has made a bargain with the spirit of icy death itself to obtain her revenge. She has the Shrouded College in her sights, but first she must defeat the death squad sent to destroy her and re-take the witch. Adventure and horror abound!



Dark Honor #4 (of 5)

STORY: ETHAN SACKS, K.S. BRUCE & BRIAN DeCUBELLIS

ART: GABRIEL GUZMAN

COVER A / COVER B (1:10): FICO OSSIO

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

Rain learns the secrets of the Hundred even as her father, Josef—the leader of the Hundred—faces a battle to the death with the all-conquering Grigor. Will Rain arrive in time to save Josef, the Hundred, and New York City itself?

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #10

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART: PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER A: MARCO FAILLA

COVER B: JOHN McCREA

AUGUST 27 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

A conversation with the Gunslinger takes a serious and somber turn as Zyanya confronts him about the murders of her father and brother.

Dust to Dust #7 (of 8)

STORY: JG JONES & PHIL BRAM

ART / COVER A: JG JONES

COVER B (1:15): BENGAL

AUGUST 20 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

No one is safe as the town of New Hope explodes with revelation and immolation. Can Sarah and Sheriff Meadows hold on until help arrives? Grab a root and growl!



Exquisite Corpses #4

STORY: CHE GRAYSON & JAMES TYNION IV

ART: ADAM GORHAM & MICHAEL WALSH

COVER A / COVER C: POLYBAGGED & PLAYING CARD MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: ADAM GORHAM

COVER D: STEALTH VARIANT

COVER E (1:25): DYLAN BURNETT

COVER F (1:50): WES CRAIG

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $4.99 (COVER C $6.99)

Audrey is desperate to make it home to take her son trick-or-treating, but she'll be lucky to make it out alive when Big Bruce's car lot becomes the battleground for a long-simmering grudge match. The game gets brutally personal as breakout talent CHE GRAYSON (Dark Spaces: Good Deeds) and fan-favorite artist ADAM GORHAM (Hellhunters) join JAMES TYNION IV and MICHAEL WALSH for the next chapter of the horror event of the year! Each Cover C polybag variant for the first 13 issues of the series will also include one of the 13 total card game playing cards. Collect all 13 cards to make a complete card deck set.

Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #11

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN

ART / COVER A: GARRY BROWN

COVER B (1:15): BRIAN THIES

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

The door to leave Purgatory is open, but the gunslinger isn't stepping through without the samurai and that's a problem because she's captured, wounded and at death's door. What bargain will MacRaith be willing to make with the devil to save the woman he loves? Asami makes a shocking discovery that the life growing inside her has upset the natural order in the Land of The Dead she's trapped in. This one has it all: action, romance, heartbreak and all stunningly drawn by GARRY BROWN.

Farmhand #24

STORY / COVER A: ROB GUILLORY

ART: ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

The Devil comes to Freetown.



Free Planet #4

STORY: AUBREY SITTERSON

ART / COVER A / COVER B / COVER C (1:25) FOIL OF COVER A: JED DOUGHERTY

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

When a violent rebellion strikes the Lutherian capital, the Freedom Guard responds in force. Conflicted over turning their weapons on civilians, the Guard threatens to break out into internecine violence of its own, as the Civilian Council reacts to the uprising with a decision that will imperil Lutheria's very existence. Praise for FREE PLANET: "FREE PLANET #1 is hard science fiction but easy to enjoy." –Kabooooom!

G.I. Joe #10

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25): LUCAS MEYER & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER E (1:50): HOMARE

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

BARONESS VS. COVER GIRL??? Meanwhile, has Cobra Commander and Destro's alliance reached its breaking point?

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #319

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B: ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10): FRANCIS PORTELA

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

WHAT DOES DR. MINDBENDER HAVE PLANNED FOR SERPENTOR? Plus, the Joe Recon Team vs. Blue Ninjas… and nothing is what it seems!



Geiger #17

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: EDUARDO PANSICA, NORM RAPMUND & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A / COVER C: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II & ANDREW DALHOUSE

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The fallout—both literal and personal—from Geiger's clash with Ashley Arden threatens to overwhelm him. Struggling to control his unstable powers, Geiger isolates himself before he hurts anyone else. But Tariq is pursued by a mysterious and dangerous new threat—one that may hold the secret to the Unknown War that turned America into a nuclear wasteland.

Gehenna: Naked Aggression #3 (of 4)

STORY: PATRICK KINDLON

ART / COVER A: MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER B: KARL KERSCHL

COVER C: POLYBAGGED RIFLEMAN

COVER D (1:10): JOHN McCREA

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99 (COVER C $9.99)

Gehenna has taken on every type of lowlife killer there is, but not until now has she had to shoot a superhero! A do-gooder puts his nose in her business—and gets it blown off. THE MUST READ SERIES OF THE SUMMER CONTINUES!

Ghost Pepper #2

STORY / COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

ART: LUDO LULLABI & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B: DERRICK CHEW

COVER C (1:10): KAEL NGU

COVER D (1:25): JORGE FORNÉS

COVER E (1:50): ITO

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

Loloi may have found the one person who can save the world…again. But that's only if they can survive the forces converging on them!



Golden Rage: Mother Knows Best #5 (of 5)

STORY: CHRISSY WILLIAMS

ART / COVER A: LAUREN KNIGHT

COVER B: RACHAEL STOTT

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

The miniseries finale of GOLDEN RAGE: MOTHER KNOWS BEST is here! There are plenty of weapons to go around, and tea too. Let's ponder what mother really does know, and whether or not it is best served with a side of machetes.

Hornsby & Halo #9

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI

ART: RAMON BACHS & JOHN KALISZ

COVER A: PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

COVER B: RAMON BACHS

COVER C: JESUS MERINO & BRIAN REBER

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

Something wicked, this way comes…to the town of Warwick! News outlets converge upon the community, as bizarre lights have been seen in the sky, and many residents wonder if there are strange creatures among them. The true cause, of course, is Zach and Rose's burgeoning abilities—but they need to keep their heads down, because BROCK BOTTIN, Monster Hunter, has arrived to find the truth!

Gunslinger Spawn #47

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

AUGUST 13 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The law is hot on the heels of the Gunslinger Spawn. The authorities are still looking for him and Linda. Now he has a choice to make: abandon her and make his escape, or stay and risk losing his freedom.



Hyde Street #9

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER B: FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: SEAN VON GORMAN

COVER D (1:20): SEAN VON GORMAN, IVAN REIS, BRAD ANDERSON & ROB LEIGH

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

Doctor Victor Frankenstein has nothing on Hyde Street's own Doctor Archibald Ego—a disgraced plastic surgeon whose malpractice scars more than flesh…it cuts into the soul. Dragged to Hyde Street in 1997, Doctor Ego now encounters an old patient lured back by unfinished business—and a thirst for revenge. But when the scalpel turns, who becomes the real monster? And what dark connection binds the twisted doctor to the terrifying Matinee Monster?

I Hate Fairyland #43

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART: DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER A / COVER B: DEREK LAUFMAN & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

War in Fairyland is hell…with a cherry bomb on top. The brand-new (old) era of I HATE FAIRYLAND continues as SKOTTIE YOUNG, DEREK LAUFMAN, and co. bring Gert & Larry to the front lines of the latest conflict ravaging the candy countryside. There will be sprinkles.

I Was a Fashion School Serial Killer #5 (of 5)

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART: DANIEL HILLYARD

COVER A / COVER B: DANIEL HILLYARD & MICHELLE MADSEN

COVER C (1:10): VINNE

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

Rennie thought she had to choose—be a fashion school student or a raging serial killer. Well, she's discovered she can be both, and if she wants to save everything she's come to care about, she's going to have to murder lots and lots and lots of people.



Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #5

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: TONY MOORE

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: E.J. SU

COVER D (1:25): YASMINE PUTRI

COVER E (1:50): MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER

COVER F (1:100): ESAD RIBIC

SEPTEMBER 17 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF PRINCE SALAKA! And has Battle Beast FINALLY met a worthy challenge?

Kaya #29

STORY / ART / COVER A: WES CRAIG

COVER B: ELSA CHARRETIER

AUGUST 20 | 24 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

In the chaos of a slave revolt, a terrible tragedy strikes, forcing Kaya to face off against the Beast!

I, Tyrant #2

STORY: e e zann

ART / COVER C (1:75) CONNECTING / COVER D (1:100): GODFARR

COVER A: STERLING HUNDLEY

COVER B (1:50) WRAPAROUND: RYAN GAJDA

AUGUST 27 | 24 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

CREATION MYTHS NEED A DEVIL. When Zahhak—a 611 A.D. Arab prince—bargains with a sandman pilgrim for an ageless life, sand takes. That's not all. Hafez, a rookie college playwright pushes his risky stage play of Zahhak's old Persian myth—and he unsticks the bolts of a cylinder that administers Time.



King Spawn #49

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE

ART: EDUARDO PANSICA

COVER A: DON AGUILLO

COVER B: FEDE MELE

AUGUST 20 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

To save the victim of a malevolent psychic entity, Spawn must enter their mind and fight through their worst memories in an attempt to purge the creature.

Lazarus: Fallen #3

STORY: GREG RUCKA

ART / COVER: MICHAEL LARK

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

"Rise, Part Three" Sir Thomas Huston is the Armitage Lazarus. He has been hunting for Forever. Now, he's found her. Unfortunately for him, he's also found her younger sister, Infinity.

Lost Fantasy #4

STORY: CURT PIRES

ART / COVER A / COVER C (1:15): LUCA CASALANGUIDA

COVER B / COVER D (1:25): ALEX DIOTTO

AUGUST 27 | 48 PAGES | FC | T+ | $4.99 (C & D $5.99)

WINTER IN AMERICA. Henry and Nihlas finally track down the killer, but the truth is more shocking than they could ever imagine. The giant-sized finale to LOST FANTASY's first story arc is here!



Monstress #59

STORY: MARJORIE LIU

ART / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

The line between friend and enemy has never been blurrier. As Maika prepares to face her father, she'll have to rely on unlikely allies—and accept the possibility of hurting those she loves most.

Moonshine Bigfoot #4 (of 4)

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A: JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

COVER B: ANDREW MacLEAN

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $4.99

Uncle Pineapple becomes a bargaining chip while Big Level, with their newly repaired and ornery Cyborg Sheriff, upends Buzzard County searching for Moonshine. Meanwhile, Bigfoot, healed up from the beating of his life, acquires a surprising new set of wheels to tear up the roads. Can Moonshine Bigfoot and his friends come together to finally defeat Big Level?

News from the Fallout #3 (of 6)

STORY: ZACH HOWARD & MIKE MARLOW

ART / COVER: STEVE ELLIS, ZACH HOWARD & NELSON DANIEL

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | BW | M | $3.99

As the Rotten descend on Old Joe's Diner, the patrons must make a fateful decision: whether to stay or try their luck on the road to Las Vegas.



Phantom Road #15

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

Nominated as "Best New Series" in the 2024 Eisner Awards, PHANTOM ROAD by JEFF LEMIRE and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA reaches the conclusion of the thrilling new arc of "THE HORRORMEN." Agent Weaver risks everything to save his daughter Theresa, sacrificing his own life to the Other Place in exchange for hers. Or are memories not to be trusted in these traumatic histories? Did Agent Donald Weaver survive, and is Agent Hawaii on the side of true evil after all?

The Power Fantasy #11

STORY: KIERON GILLEN

ART / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: LUIGI FORMISANO

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

We said this is a comic where fighting was the lose state. We've kept that promise. We didn't say anything about murder.

Rat City #17

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B: JONATHAN URIBE

AUGUST 27 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

It is here—the showdown of a lifetime. The Deviant against a man hell-bent on revenge.



Redcoat #14

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND / COVER C: BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

A special prelude to the upcoming series FIRST GHOST! The year is 1814. Washington D.C. is under siege by the British army, and the White House is engulfed in flames. Amid the chaos of war, immortal British soldier Simon Pure witnesses history burning before his eyes—and comes face to face with the man responsible for lighting the match. But when Simon realizes he knows the arsonist, his mission takes a shocking turn…

The Rocketfellers #8

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART: FRANCIS MANAPUL, SIYA OUM, & JOHN KALISZ

COVER A: FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN

COVER C: CHRISTIAN ALAMY & BRIAN REBER

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

As the Rocketfeller family struggles with all the insanity in the year 2025, we look to the year 2425! Before their death-defying escape to the 21st century, discover what caused them to flee all that they know and love: the wrathful rage of Roland's sister, RAINA ROCKETFELLER!

Sam and Twitch Case Files #18

STORY: JORDAN BAREL

ART / COVER A: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B: DANIEL HENRIQUES

AUGUST 13 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The stunning conclusion is finally at hand. The facts are all laid bare as the mastermind behind Twitch's recent problems is revealed.



The Scorched #45

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: DON AGUILLO

AUGUST 27 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The Vicerator and her team of hell-bent villains continue to assault the beleaguered members of The Scorched.

The Seasons #7

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A: PAUL AZACETA

COVER B (1:15): NIC KLEIN

AUGUST 20 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

As the ringleader's twisted carnival spreads its infectious gospel of ego, the city descends into a dreamlike delusion. Winter and Autumn stand alone against a world too entranced to fight back. How do you battle an evil that everyone else welcomes with open arms?

Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story #2

STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART / COVER A: LEILA LEIZ & ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER B: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: EAMON WINKLE & ROBERT NUGENT

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

Violet is back from the dead! But things aren't so simple…her spirit is trapped within Sophie. With one goal in mind—take down the sorority responsible for her death—Violet pressures Sophie to attend their rush event. But what lengths will Violet go to get her revenge? And will Sophie always have her friend's back? Their sisterhood is put to the test…in blood.



Sleep #4 (of 8)

STORY / ART / COVER A: ZANDER CANNON

COVER B: MATT KINDT

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes… something terrible. With all conventional solutions off the table after a disastrous night, Jon desperately seeks out a supernatural explanation. As the whole town shelters at the church, dark secrets start to emerge among the group.

Spawn #369

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: RAYMOND GAY

COVER B: DANNY EARLS

AUGUST 27 | 24 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

In the aftermath of Hell's assault on Heaven, Spawn finds himself with a surprising new ally. Not one that cares for humanity as Al Simmons does, but one that wants to maintain the status quo. Spawn will have to make a tough decision…

This Ends Tonight #2 (of 3)

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN

ART / COVER A / COVER B (1:15) / COVER C (1:25) WRAPAROUND: JAE LEE

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $4.99

The smash hit grindhouse revenge tale of the summer careens through Las Vegas. THIS ENDS TONIGHT has murder, mayhem, action, comedy, exotic dancers, exotic animals, gun shows both literal and figurative—THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! Superstar JAE LEE (Inhumans) has never been better as he carries around GERRY DUGGAN (Deadpool). Get on board the party bus and grab yourself a weapon, 'cause the bad guys mean business.



Transformers #23

STORY: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B: JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER D (1:25): DOUG MAHNKE & DAVID BARON

COVER E (1:50): PYE PARR

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

ENTER THE MATRIX. The last hope for the Autobots exists within the Matrix of Leadership. But will the Decepticons triumph before those answers are found?

Undiscovered Country #33

STORY: CHARLES SOULE & SCOTT SNYDER

ART: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: ALEX MALEEV

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

We all must reckon with our past in order to move forward—our choices for good and ill. Now, the survivors of the expedition that entered the altered America so long ago must face their own histories to understand their purpose in the grand endgame of Aurora, the hyperintelligent consciousness designed to bring the United States to its next, and final, evolution.

The Unchosen #2 (of 4)

STORY / ART / COVER A / COVER B / COVER D (1:25) VIRGIN VARIANT: DAVID MARQUEZ

COVER C (1:15): NICK DERINGTON

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

From The New York Times-bestselling creator DAVID MARQUEZ (Fantastic Four: Season One), Aida's rescuers, Brother Reilly and the Guardian Vasha, know their only refuge is the Tower, the stronghold of their secretive order. But first they must evade the UnChosen—magic-wielding warriors hellbent on seizing Aida for their own ends.



Void Rivals #22

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25): STEPHANE ROUX

COVER E (1:50): EJIKURE

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

SPRINGER VS PROXIMUS! And what is Skuxxoid planning?

The Voice Said Kill #2 (of 4)

STORY: SI SPURRIER

ART / COVER A: VANESA DEL REY

COVER B (1:25): SIMON GANE

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $4.99

A dumpster-corpse out back of a rez casino…a gaggle of tourists with guns in their fannypacks…and an alligator-skin hipflask… The wind is rising in the bayou. Overstretched park ranger Marie has stumbled into a whole mess of trouble, and before the night's through, there'll be blood in the still waters of the swamp. The hardboiled cajun crime thriller continues in this supersized issue.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #118

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

ALL OUT WAR CONTINUES! Maggie takes a stand as Rick's new plan comes together. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.



The Walking Dead Deluxe #119

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

The war comes home.

Witchblade #13

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART / COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B LEGACY VAR. / COVER E (1:25) VIRGIN VAR.: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER C / COVER F (1:50) VIRGIN VAR.: DAVID MACK

COVER D (1:10) B&W VIRGIN VAR.: GIUSEPPE CAFARO

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

KEY ISSUE ALERT: Part 2. A New era for the Witchblade begins here! For the first time in the enigmatic weapon's history, Sara Pezzini unlocks an aspect of the ancient relic no wielder ever has before—transforming her into something strange, powerful, and NEW that will redefine the Witchblade legacy. Sara's discovery of Irons' plan for The Angelus child during her journey to "The Harrowing" left her mortally wounded. With the Witchblade brutally ripped from her body by Irons, Michael Yee left dying in a nest of monsters, Ian Nottingham's betrayal, and Jackie Estacado emerging as her mortal enemy, how can Sara survive, much less prevail? Don't miss the birth of a new embodiment of the Witchblade that will alter the course of the series forever!

You'll Do Bad Things #6 (of 6)

STORY / COVER A: TYLER BOSS

ART / COVER B: ADRIANO TURTULICI

COVER C (1:10): CHLOE BRAILSFORD

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

Seth has chased his story to its conclusion. Now the pieces are in place. The players are in position. It's time to spring the trap and see what gets caught. What bad things would you do, given a choice? The finale of what SCOTT SNYDER (Absolute Batman) calls "a true crime fan's instant new favorite" delivers its bloody secrets at last!



Codename: G.I. Joe Deluxe Edition Book Two HC

STORY: DAN WATTERS & KELLY THOMPSON

ART: ANDREI BRESSAN, ANDREA MILANA, MARCO FERRARI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A SPOT FOIL: MARCO FERRARI

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE, SPOT FOIL: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

SEPTEMBER 24 | 248 PAGES | FC | T | $49.99

THE ROAD TO G.I. JOE CONCLUDES HERE! Experience the origins of G.I. Joe and Cobra in the ENERGON UNIVERSE in a new deluxe format! Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara takes on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career to uncover whether her long lost friend Jinx is an ally…or a follower of the mysterious Storm Shadow and Clan Arashikage! Meanwhile, the emergence of Energon has changed everything for Destro, as an arms race heats up with his fiercest competition. Is Destro's new alliance with Cobra Commander doomed from the start? Two critically acclaimed teams—KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey) and MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN), plus DAN WATTERS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!), ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE), and ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER), introduce some of the most iconic characters in pop culture to the Energon Universe! Collects SCARLETT #1-5 and DESTRO #1-5.

Criminal: My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies (New Printing), Vol. 8 TP

STORY: ED BRUBAKER

ART / COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

AUGUST 6 | 80 PAGES | FC | M | $13.99

Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, the seventh volume of BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS' groundbreaking crime series returns to print with a stunning new cover painting and design. Teenage Ellie has always romanticized drug addicts, those tragic artistic souls drawn to needles and pills, ever since the death of her junkie mother ten years ago. But when Ellie lands in an upscale rehab clinic where nothing is as it appears to be, she'll find another—more dangerous—romance, and discover how easily drugs and murder go hand-in-hand. An Eisner-winner for Best Graphic Novel 2019—MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES is a seductive coming-of-age story, a pop and drug culture-fueled tale of a young girl seeking darkness…and what she finds there.



Feral, Vol. 3 TP

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER: TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER & TONE RODRIGUEZ

AUGUST 6 | 136 PAGES | FC | T+ | $16.99

The woods were deadly. The cat lady's house was an unholy nightmare. But Elsie and the indoor cats' third chapter sees them face their most hellish, grizzly ordeal yet…an abandoned pet supply superstore. Collects FERAL #11-15.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero — The Silent Missions TP

STORY: LARRY HAMA, PHIL HESTER, DANI, DAN WATTERS, LEONARDO ROMERO, ANDREW KRAHNKE & WES CRAIG

ART: STEVE LEIALOHA, PHIL HESTER, DANI, LEONARDO ROMERO, ANDREW KRAHNKE, WES CRAIG, TRAVIS HYMEL, GEORGE ROUSSOS, LEE LOUGHRIDGE, BRAD SIMPSON, CRIS PETER, FRANCESCO SEGALA & JASON WORDIE

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE: ED HANNIGAN & KLAUS JANSON

SEPTEMBER 24 | 136 PAGES | FC | T | $16.99

SUPERSTAR CREATORS PRESENT UNFORGETTABLE ALL-NEW G.I. JOE SILENT MISSIONS. The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with NO DIALOGUE. Now, experience five ALL-NEW silent issues featuring the most popular G.I. Joe characters, including Duke, Roadblock, Jinx, Spirit, Beach Head, and more from the most acclaimed voices in comics! Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – BEACH HEAD #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – JINX #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – SPIRIT #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – ROADBLOCK #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – DUKE #1.



The Hive, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: A.J. LIEBERMAN

ART: MIKE HENDERSON

COVER: IÑAKI AZPIAZU

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

AUGUST 20 | 112 PAGES | FC | M | $15.99

There are those among us that can connect and manipulate the people around them into a hivemind state—like a beehive. These people are called Hivers. It's not hypnotism. It's not some kind of drug. It's biological. Sex. Violence. And Bees. Welcome to THE HIVE. Collects THE HIVE #1-4.

Invincible (New Edition), Vol. 11 TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, CLIFF RATHBURN & FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER: CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG

SEPTEMBER 3 | 152 PAGES | FC | T+ | $14.99

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series, created by ROBERT KIRKMAN and RYAN OTTLEY, from the very beginning, with stunning covers from CORY WALKER and DAVE McCAIG. Angstrom Levy finally attacks! To save the world, Invincible is going to need the help of the greatest heroes of the Image Universe: Spawn, Savage Dragon, Youngblood, and many more! Meanwhile, the Viltrum Empire sends a new agent to Earth—Conquest… Collects INVINCIBLE #60-65.



Radiant Black, Vol. 7 TP

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART / COVER: EDUARDO FERIGATO & STEFANO SIMEONE

AUGUST 13 | 144 PAGES | FC | T+ | $17.99

In the wake of the CATALYST WAR, Marshall Ward is RADIANT BLACK for good! But not everyone in Chicago is happy with their new hero—and between a mysterious killer on the hunt, an online conspiracy threatening to spill into the real world, and new factions rising as the city rebuilds, this bold new era of RADIANT BLACK could be over before it's begun! Collects RADIANT BLACK #31-36.

Rogue Sun, Vol. 5 TP

STORY: RYAN PARROTT & NICK COTTON

ART / COVER: ABEL

AUGUST 27 | 176 PAGES | FC | T+ | $17.99

Since his father died, Dylan has defended New Orleans as the one and only ROGUE SUN. Now, his half-sister Aurie has joined him in her own suit of armor, but a familiar presence lurks at the source of her power, and a new foe threatens to tear the siblings apart—if he doesn't destroy them first. Collects ROGUE SUN #25-29.



Savage Dragon: Ultimate Collection, Vol. 4 HC

STORY / ART / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

NOVEMBER 26 | 416 PAGES | FC | M | $39.99

Fervent Fin-Addicts rejoice! SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION VOL. 4 is here! The last days of Savage Dragon with the Chicago police as he takes on the combined might of the notorious Vicious Circle! Savage Dragon heads up Special Operations Strikeforce! Featuring the wedding of the century guest starring a cast of thousands! Mars Attacks! Darklord! Thor vs Herakles! Dread-Knight! Powerhouse! BrainiApe! These MASSIVE deluxe hardcover editions provide the perfect reintroduction into the ongoing adventures of the iconic Savage Dragon and are a must-have for any longtime fan looking to upgrade their collection, or new readers looking to invest in high-end collected editions of some of the best comics storytelling on the market.

Spawn Compendium, Vol. 7 TP

STORY: TODD McFARLANE, RORY McCONVILLE & JON GOFF

ART: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, TODD McFARLANE & CARLO BARBERI

COVER: TODD McFARLANE

AUGUST 27 | 1096 PAGES | FC | T+ | $59.99

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history. Join Spawn in SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 7 as he discovers the true meaning of becoming a Hellspawn and settles on a path of bloody revenge in search of a way back to his humanity! Collects SPAWN #302-350.



Spawn Origins, Vol. 31 TP

STORY: BRIAN HOLGUIN & TODD McFARLANE

ART: WHILCE PORTACIO & TODD McFARLANE

COVER: WHILCE PORTACIO & JIN HAN

AUGUST 20 | 152 PAGES | FC | T+ | $16.99

In a turbulent world, SPAWN defies his creators, leading to Earth's destruction and humanity's resurrection for freedom. After defeating demon lord MAMMON, Al Simmons prepares for a final journey into Hell. Over the years, the SPAWN universe has evolved, unveiling new alliances and truths in the conflict between Heaven and Hell. Additional features include a gallery of covers and artwork from behind the scenes. Collects SPAWN #185-190.

Spawn Vault Edition, Vol. 3 HC

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART / COVER: GREG CAPULLO

TRIM SIZE: 12" x 17"

DECEMBER 10 | 208 PAGES | B&W | T+ | $175.00

Get ready for a special treat as TODD McFARLANE unveils the long-awaited GREG CAPULLO VAULT EDITION art board book! This incredible collection features GREG CAPULLO's original SPAWN covers and pages in an OVERSIZED 12" x 17" hardcover book. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EXTRAORDINARY GREG CAPULLO SPAWN VAULT EDITION! DM EXCLUSIVE TITLE.

Unnatural: Blue Blood TP

STORY: MIRKA ANDOLFO

ART / COVER: IVAN BIGARELLA & MIRKA ANDOLFO

AUGUST 13 | 96 PAGES | FC | M | $14.99

A few years have passed since Leslie saved the world from hidden dangers and came to understand her true nature in the process. Everything seems to be working out—and not just for Leslie and her newly formed family, but for the rest of the world as well. But appearances can be deceiving. A new threat is about to disrupt Leslie's peaceful existence, and once again, her life will never be the same. MIRKA ANDOLFO's first blockbuster is back, illustrated by the rising-star artist IVAN BIGARELLA (Duck Tales)! Leslie and Khal return for a thrilling new adventure!

Witchblade, Vol. 2 TP

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO & TROY PETERI

COVER: MARC SILVESTRI & ARIF PRIANTO

AUGUST 13 | 176 PAGES | FC | T+ | $19.99

New York City Police Detective, Sara Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent on revenge, after colliding with the ancient power known as the Witchblade, Sara has transformed into something wild, magnificent, and beyond her darkest imaginings. Along the way, Sara has been manipulated by the sinister Kenneth Irons and his assassin, Ian Nottingham, who offer to guide Sara through her transformation to their own ends. Sara and Ian's relationship has grown, but in this time of turmoil for Sara, a new character enters the stage, Jackie Estacado, bearer of The Darkness. Collects WITCHBLADE [2024] #7-12.

AUGUST 6, 2025

FARMHAND #24 _

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #319 COVER A_ B_ C_

THE MAN WHO DREAMT THE IMPOSSIBLE: A TRIBUTE

TO JACK KIRBY (TREASURY EDITION) OGN _

THE POWER FANTASY #11 COVER A_ B_

SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY #2 COVER A_ B_ C_

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #118 COVER A_ B_ C_

CRIMINAL: MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN

JUNKIES (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 8 TP _

FERAL, VOL. 3 TP _

AUGUST 13, 2025

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #5 (OF 7) COVER A_ B_

BLOOD & THUNDER #4 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

BUG WARS #6 (OF 6) COVER A_ B_

FREE PLANET #4 COVER A_ B_ C_

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION #3 (OF 4) COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

GEIGER #17 COVER A_ B_ C_

GOLDEN RAGE: MOTHER KNOWS BEST #5 (OF 5) COVER A_ B_

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #47 COVER A_ B_

I HATE FAIRYLAND #43 COVER A_ B_

I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER #5 (OF 5) COVER A_ B_ C_

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #18 COVER A_ B_

TRANSFORMERS #23 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_ E_

THE UNCHOSEN #2 (OF 4) COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

ROGUE SUN, VOL. 5 TP _

UNNATURAL: BLUE BLOOD TP _

WITCHBLADE, VOL. 2 TP _

AUGUST 20, 2025

BLOODLETTER #3 (OF 5) COVER A_ B_

THE COLD WITCH: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED

COLLEGE #4 (OF 5) COVER A_ B_

DARK HONOR #4 (OF 5) COVER A_ B_

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #10 COVER A_ B_

ESCAPE #1 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

EXQUISITE CORPSES #4 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_ E_ F_

G.I. JOE #10 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_ E_

GHOST PEPPER #2 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_ E_

KAYA #29 COVER A_ B_

KING SPAWN #49 COVER A_ B_

REDCOAT #14 COVER A_ B_ C_

THE ROCKETFELLERS #8 COVER A_ B_ C_

THE SEASONS #7 COVER A_ B_

THIS ENDS TONIGHT #2 (OF 3) COVER A_ B_ C_

VOID RIVALS #22 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_ E_

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #119 COVER A_ B_ C_

WITCHBLADE #13 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_ E_ F_

THE HIVE, VOL. 1 TP _

SPACE OPERA XANADAX ACROSS THE UNKNOWN

DIMENSIONS OF THE GALAXY OGN TP _

SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 31 TP _

AUGUST 27, 2025

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #11 COVER A_ B_

DUST TO DUST #7 (OF 8) COVER A_ B_

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #11 COVER A_ B_

HORNSBY & HALO #9 COVER A_ B_ C_

HYDE STREET #9 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

I, TYRANT #2 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

LAZARUS: FALLEN #3 _

LOST FANTASY #4 COVER A_ B_ C_ D_

MONSTRESS #59 _

MOONSHINE BIGFOOT #4 (OF 4) _

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #3 (OF 6) COVER A_ B_

PHANTOM ROAD #15 _

RAT CITY #17 COVER A_ B_

THE SCORCHED #45 COVER A_ B_

SLEEP #4 (OF 8) COVER A_ B_

SPAWN #369 COVER A_ B_

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #33 COVER A_ B_

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE INVISIBLE MAN #1 (OF 4)

THE VOICE SAID KILL #2 (OF 4) COVER A_ B_

YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS #6 (OF 6) COVER A_ B_ C_

RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 7 TP _

SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 7 TP_

ADVANCE SOLICITS

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #5

THE BOOK OF SHAME: AN EXTRA FABULOUS COLLECTION OGN _

CODENAME: G.I. JOE DELUXE EDITION BOOK TWO HC COVER A_ B_

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO — THE SILENT MISSIONS TP

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 11 TP _

PIZZA WITCH OGN TP _

SAVAGE DRAGON: ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 4 HC _

SPAWN VAULT EDITION, VOL. 3 HC _

THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA BOOK 1 TP _

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!