Blaseball Announces It Will Return For Season 12 On March 1st

It has been a long hiatus for those of us playing Blaseball, but finally, The Game Band is bringing it back on March 1st. For a while, the game was going really strong, which was a weird but time-consuming relief for many who were stuck working at home during the pandemic. But then they hit a "siesta" followed by a special coffee version, then another long siesta that, quite honestly, annoyed everyone. Now we're finally getting it back in two weeks and with it comes some changes for what will be Season 12. We got the full rundown from the team below as we all patiently wait to root our favorite teams again. (GO SEATTLE GARAGES!)

To celebrate the arrival of their next iteration, Beta but Better, the video game maestros at The Game Band thought it would be great to finally hire some PR folks to help explain what Blaseball is about to the greater masses, while emphasizing some neat upcoming features and items that will impact next season. Grab a snack and strap in, everyone. You see, Blaseball is the D&D of sports. The DM is your older brother, and you are the chaotic sibling with a thirst for power. The game will follow what you and the fanbase votes, including bending the rules to the point where new rules are made on the fly. Blaseball simulates seasons at an accelerated pace: with a game every hour, and a season every week. Players bet coins on every game, hoping to enrich themselves enough to sway the votes for the post-season election that happens the following Sunday. Then, renewed chaos ensues and fans have to face the consequences of their choices. Concessions! You can now buy snacks! Also votes are snacks.

Mysterious weekly team tarot readings. †

The FEED: an easier way to track events as they happen so you're not always playing catch-up in discord or on twitter!

The long-anticipated Crabitat! The Crabs get their ballpark and then [redacted]

Wills: Deeper strategy for every team. Your community organization will go even further than before.

On Season and Off Season: New pacing of 3 weeks on, and 2 weeks off, the latter offering fans the downtime they need to get caught up with recaps, media and events via The Feed. The Game Band may even have some surprise events lined up