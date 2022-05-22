FACEIT & Gucci Launch The Gucci Gaming Academy

In one of the more interesting partnerships to come from esports, FACEIT and Gucci have come together to make the Gucci Gaming Academy. The luxury fashion brand has partnered with the organization to bring about a new initiative with the goal of empowering young esports talents and creating "a healthier playing and competition environment." The focus of this is more on soft skills as they look to help players improve themselves with dedicated coaching sessions and teamwork activities. Stepping outside of the gaming aspect of being on a team and aiding in helping them with the mental and physical issues that come with in-game performance and online scrutiny. Essentially, better preparing them in areas that many individuals who play any esport often neglect. We have more info on the Academy below.

The Gucci Gaming Academy is kicking off with four CS:GO players who are already competing in the FACEIT Pro League (FPL), a competitive, moderated online league which has proven the springboard for the careers of some of esports' most decorated pro players, with the intention of growing this number over time. Candidate selection will not only be based on in-game performance, but also on interviews to assess applicants' personal values and soft skills, including their aptitude for teamwork and approach to conflict resolution. Players will be part of the Academy for up to one year, or until they are signed to a team, thus turning professional. The Gucci Gaming Academy is filling a much-needed role in the future of the esports talent pipeline, facilitating the shift from amateur to pro in a similar vein to the academy programs seen in traditional sport. The program comprises group and individual activities to improve the esports athletes' skills, within and outside the spheres of their respective game titles, as well as additional benefits, such as: Group sessions facilitated by psychologists who specialise in esports from Mindwork; topics include "Performance under stress", "How to deal with the spotlight", "Teamwork" and more.

Individual sessions with specialised psychologists who will provide support for players as they pursue their competitive journeys.

Digital training plans designed specifically for each player, supplied via the Gucci Education platform.

Participation in community-driven experiences coordinated through the Gucci Changemakers Volunteering program.

Access through FACEIT to professional coaches who will provide training for improving in-game performance and offer practical strategies for how to compete professionally while maintaining a healthy mindset.

Virtual educational sessions teaching the basics of player contracts and personal branding.

Top-of-the-line gaming PCs and monitors for optimal performance and personalised selection of computer electronic peripherals from Logitech G for high-level gameplay and to facilitate learning.

Access to the vast Gucci and FACEIT esports network for the players' entire careers.

"Gucci is at the forefront of the luxury industry's foray into the world of gaming and as part of our mission to build meaningful relationships with communities in a genuinely authentic way, we are dedicated to supporting the up-and-coming generations of players to help manage the challenges they may face as a result of participating in esports. Understanding the issues that are relevant to them and learning about these from the people they affect are at the core of this collaboration," said Nicolas Oudinot, EVP New Business and Gucci VAULT CEO. "We are proud to announce the launch of the Gucci Gaming Academy. Together, we identified a need to create a new initiative that would aid the development of new talent. The Academy will offer a clear path to pro structure connecting the dots between the FACEIT Pro League, education and well-being," commentedCo-Founder & CBO of FACEIT, Michele Attisani. "The physical and mental demands on players looking to compete at a professional level are high. Players have rigorous training schedules, compete in high-pressure tournaments and immense pressure from fans, so it's important that new talent entering the space are equipped with the right support structure at an early stage in their development. Supporting and empowering young esports talent is at the core of FACEIT's values and through our shared vision with Gucci, we hope the Academy helps equip the role models of tomorrow."