GameStop Offers Promo Card For Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance

GameStop will offer an exclusive Pokémon TCG promo card for the late-May release of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. It has been confirmed that the card will feature Hisuian Typhlosion. Though we cannot yet confirm more details of the card, GameStop promos aren't often exclusive SWSH Black Star Promos. Instead, they tend to be cards from standard sets with a different holo pattern. Sometimes, they bear the galaxy foil pattern rather than the current holographic bar pattern of the SWSH era. Another thing we've seen before with the most recent GameStop promo which featured Duraludon is a flat foil with no discernible pattern. These cards often have the GameStop logo stamped on them in black. It is thought that the promo will be a stamped version of the holographic Hisuian Typhlosion from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with a different holo pattern.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance will be released on May 27th, 2022. Here is how TPCI describes the set:

Travel back to a primitive land dominated by myth and legend, where Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR shape the very fabric of time and space! Explore a vast wilderness unlike anything you've ever experienced, where you'll encounter Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott as Hisuian Pokémon VSTAR. Meet talented Trainers and other powerful Pokémon that call the ancient Hisui region home, and discover a new kind of Shiny Pokémon: Radiant Pokémon. Charge courageously into battle in a new world with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance expansion! Over 180 cards 3 brand-new Radiant Pokémon 8 awesome Pokémon VSTAR 21 powerful Pokémon V and 2 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 20 Trainer cards

It is likely that the VSTARs will include Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Decidueye, Origin Forme Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR, Darkrai VSTAR; that the VMAXes will include Heatran and Machamp; and that the Radiant Pokémon will include Heatran, Greninja, and Hawlucha.