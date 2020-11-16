Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO

They're known as the Swords of Justice trio, and they're back in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. Starting at 1 PM Pacific, three Legendary Pokémon from the Unova region will make their triumphant return to raids, replacing Lugia. Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will be the featured Legendary Raid Bosses for a week until they are replaced by a mysterious, unannounced Pokémon the following week.

While you can look forward to detailed Raid Guides for each of these Legendaries today, here is the basics of what Pokémon GO players should prepare for when battling each of the Swords of Justice.

Terrakion: Rock/Fighting-type, Terrakion is weak Psychic-, Water-, Grass-, and Fighting-types. Strong counters are Mega Blastoise, Mewtwo, Metagross, Latios, and Conkeldurr. Great Shadow options are Mewtwo, Metagross, Machamp, and Swampert.

Virizion: Grass/Fighting-type, Virizion has a double weakness to Flying-types that can be exploited. Go in with Mega Pidgeot, Moltres, Honchkrow, and Rayquaza with Flying-type moves. Shadow Moltres, Mewtwo, and Zapdos will do work here.

As far as adding these Pokémon to your team and powering them up, our suggestion would be to put Stardust into a Terrakion. It is an elite Rock-type Pokémon that often makes our top ten counters in raid guides. These three will be featured in a Raid Hour this Wednesday, November 18th from 6 PM to 7 PM. Be aware, though, what will hatch from these Tier Five raids is completely random, so if you're looking for one of these in specific, this may take more patience than regular raid cycles with just one Legendary boss. The Swords of Justice will stay in raids until Tuesday, November 24th at 1 PM Pacific at which point they will be replaced by an unannounced raid boss… but we have theories.