Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mob Entertainment, Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime Drops New Chapter With New Character Lily Lovebraids

Poppy Playtime gets a new character for Chapter 5, as Lily Lovebraids joins the game being voiced by Nicole Tompkins

Article Summary Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 launches with brand new character Lily Lovebraids, voiced by Nicole Tompkins

Descend deeper into the Playtime Co. factory as players face terrifying new threats and dark mysteries

Lily Lovebraids brings obsessive and unpredictable energy to challenge players at every turn in Chapter 5

Solve new puzzles, master upgraded GrabPack tools, and endure chilling encounters in the factory’s depths

Indie game developer and publisher Mob Entertainment has launched Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5, showing off a new character in the process named Lily Lovebraids. This is an all-new character added to the game, fully voiced by Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine in Resident Evil), making her the perfect fit for one of the game's most unsettling characters. We have more info below on the character and the chapter as the content is live today.

Lily Lovebraids

An obsessive and dangerously unstable presence within the shadowed corridors of Playtime Co,. Lily's fractured devotion and unpredictable behavior make her as compelling as she is terrifying. In Broken Things, players descend deeper into the shadowed corridors of Playtime Co., where The Prototype finally steps out from the darkness. Along the way, they encounter Lily Lovebraids, an obsessive and dangerously unstable presence whose fractured devotion and unpredictable behavior make her as compelling as she is terrifying. Whether Lily is an ally, victim, or something far worse is for players to uncover.

"Taking on Lily was such a fun descent into optimistic delusion," said Tompkins. "Fueled by her desire for companionship, Lily has lost it, but she still really hopes you'll join her for tea. A cat owner and tea lover? Sign me up."

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 – Broken Things

In the latest terrifying chapter of the Poppy Playtime saga, you are propelled further into the gruesome depths of the factory, with Playtime's security system Huggy Wuggy in hot pursuit. Abandoned by your only allies, your fight for survival gets all the more challenging as you race further into the abyss that is His domain. Here, shadows whisper, and the puppet master who lords over this realm pulls the strings of madness. Can you stand against evil and finally put an end to this nightmare? Every bloody move forward will test your resolve as you uncover secrets years in the making.

Stomach-churning terrors await you in this new section of the factory as you uncover the dark works hidden within The Prototype's stomping grounds.

In this chilling new layer of the Playtime facility, you will encounter the tortured denizens living in the darkness. They may aid you in your quest to defeat The Prototype, but can they be trusted?

Solve devious puzzles and overcome dangerous environmental obstacles with the power of new GrabPack tools and functionality.

As you reach the true rotten heart at the center of Playtime, you will discover some of the company's gravest sins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!