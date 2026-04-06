Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, the pokemon company

Pokémon TCG Has Two Releases Happening in April 2026

Pokémon TCG has two releases coming out this month for the Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes expansion: a Booster Box and three Mega ex Boxes

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes gets a Booster Bundle and three new Mega ex Boxes in April 2026

Booster Bundle includes six packs packed with new illustration rare and special rare cards to collect

Choose from Mega Meganium ex, Mega Emboar ex, or Mega Feraligatr ex in each of the new Mega ex Boxes

New Mega attack rares feature Japanese attack names and vibrant art inspired by classic Pokémon-EX cards

The Pokémon Company has two new releases for the Pokémon Trading Card Game hitting this month, both of which come from the Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes expansion. The first being the Booster Box, which will come with six booster packs inside that should give you plenty of cards to work with and excite you for some epic pulls. The second will be three new Mega ex Boxes, in which you can get either Megenium, Emboar, or Feraligatr, depending on how you're feeling about your choices. We have more details below from the company about what to expect in all three as they will both arrive on April 24, 2026.

Get More Packs For Your Buck With The Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Booster Box

Take in the beauty of Budew's pollen, relax with Psyduck in the water, and witness the poise of Mega Froslass ex and Fezandipiti ex. There are plenty more beautiful illustration rare and special illustration rare cards to be found in Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes. Trainer's Pokémon returned as part of the Scarlet & Violet Series, and they're back in Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes! Take on your next challenge with the newly released Erika's Pokémon and Larry's Pokémon, or augment your Team Rocket deck with the organization's latest addition, Team Rocket's Kangaskhan ex!

Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution—Ascended Heroes Mega ex Boxes

You might remember the days of M Pokémon-EX in the XY Series—special Pokémon-EX with attack names in Japanese adorning the artwork. This style was beloved, and its spirit lives on with the debut of Mega attack rares, a new rarity that depicts Mega Evolution Pokémon ex with a unique illustration that features bright colors and similar Japanese attack names as in years past. Whether or not you've had these Pokémon by your side on a journey in Lumiose, they're here to leave their mark on the Pokémon TCG. Mega Meganium ex, Mega Emboar ex, and Mega Feraligatr ex all boast powerful attacks that can be well supported with previously released cards from their Evolution chain.

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