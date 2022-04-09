Here's What Comes In The Pokémon TCG: Lucario VSTAR Box

Yesterday, the Pokémon Company International released two new Pokémon TCG boxes: the Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection and the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection. I opened one of each to show Bleeding Cool readers what comes in these boxes to determine if they're worth buying. In this piece, let's get into the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection.

The Pokémon TCG Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection includes:

Two promo cards, with both of them textured foil. Boxes like this are my absolute favorite kinds of boxes, because they include two card styles that you'd have to rip many, many packs to obtain. We get a Lucario VSTAR and a Full Art Lucario V, with both of them as SWSH Black Star Promos. I particularly like the Lucario V, as the Full Art texture truly shines on this card. In my picture above, you can see the etched, circular pattern behind Lucario that almost seems to shift in the light.

An oversized version of Lucario VSTAR which can be put in the First Partner binder.

A Lucario enamel pin.

An acrylic VSTAR marker

Six booster packs. I know this may be the deciding factor for some collectors, so I'll let you know exactly the spread of packs I got. There were multiple Lucario boxes at the shop and I can confirm that all of them had this spread: Three Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Two Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars One Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign



Overall, this product offers two terrific promo cards and a quality spread of packs. At $39.99, it's the higher-priced of today's two releases, but the value is definitely there. I really like that VSTARs are getting the "premium collection" treatment which makes them feel like truly important cards, even as guaranteed promos.

Upcoming releases outside of main series Pokémon TCG drops include:

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. Boltund V Box: A Boltund V SWSH Black Star Promo, a holographic version of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and four booster packs. V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V as SWSH Black Star Promos.

May 13th: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend

July 1st: Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.