Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 26, Nintendo Switch 2

Farming Simulator 26 Announced For Mobile & Nintendo Switch 2

Farming Simulator 26 has been announced with new farming challenges for Nintendo Switch 2 and mobile devices, set to be released this May

Article Summary Farming Simulator 26 launches May for Nintendo Switch 2, iOS, and Android, made just for mobile and Switch platforms.

Two all-new maps—one European and one North American—offer unique environments and farming challenges.

Over 120 authentic machines from top brands, guided GPS, and improved tutorials ensure a smooth experience for all players.

Grow 15 crops, manage livestock, explore production chains, and complete weekly and seasonal farming challenges.

GIANTS Software has revealed that it will release Farming Simulator 26, specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch 2 and mobile devices. To be clear, this is not a port of Farming Simulator 25; it will be its own thing, just as FS23 was on these two platforms. Complete with its own challenges, achievements, maps, equipment, and more. All of which has been designed to let you farm on the go with these portable platforms. We have the finer details below, along with some images and the trailer. The game will be released digitally on the Nintendo eShop and on iOS and Android on May 19, 2026.

Farming On The Go is Back With Farming Simulator 26

Players will farm across two new environments, one European and one North-American map. The new challenge system provides optional direction, for example, delivering wheat to a grain mill so the bakery receives flour and can produce cake. Farmers are rewarded for completing weekly or seasonal challenges that encourage them to engage with the broader farming ecosystem.

Farming Simulator 26 offers plenty of activities, letting players shape their farm around whatever they prefer: They can spend a calm session in the fields cultivating 15 different crops, head into the woods with heavy forestry equipment, or care for farm animals like cows, sheep, chickens, and goats, including their offspring. New production chains, and the logistics required to keep them running, add another layer of depth.

This new installment of the series lets players operate more than 120 realistic tractors, harvesters, field sprayers, and other machines. The lineup features acclaimed global manufacturers, including Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. With GPS guidance and improved in-game tutorials, Farming Simulator 26 becomes more accessible on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. It helps newcomers get comfortable quickly, while giving all players the tools to unwind – with or without tackling new challenges.

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