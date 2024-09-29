Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Reveals Street Fighter Additions

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves has confirmed two guest fighters when it gets released as Street Fighter will be making an appearance

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves unveils Street Fighter's Ken Masters and Chun-Li as 2025 DLC.

SNK's new game boasts a sensational art style, familiar faces, and the innovative REV system.

The REV system introduces REV Arts, Accel, and Blows, ensuring high-octane battles.

Control schemes cater to both veterans and newcomers with Arcade and Smart Style options.

During the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, SNK revealed more characters coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as two additions from Street Fighter will be added to the mix. The two characters in question are Ken Masters and Chun-Li, both of whom will be DLC characters as Ken arrives in the Summer of 2025 and Chun-Li in the Winter of 2025. It only makes sense since several Fatal Fury characters have crossed over into the Street Fighter universe, so why not bring a few over to the other side? Enjoy the latest trailer reveal, as the game will be released on April 24, 2025.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

