Disney Villainous Announces Two New Expansions For 2026

Ravensburger has confirmed two different expansions are coming to Disney Villainous in 2026, pulling in a few new surprising baddies

Success at Any Cost introduces Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco and Prince Hans from Frozen as playable villains.

Come, We Fly! brings the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus into the Disney Villainous universe for the first time.

Exclusive editions and themed packaging enhancements are coming, with more details set for release later this year.

Ravensburger has revealed two brand-new expansions for Disney Villainous on the way later this year, as players will be able to play Success at Any Cost and Come, We Fly! First up, as you can see from the image below, Success at Any Cost channels Coco heavily with the introduction of Ernesto de la Cruz and Prince Hans from Frozen. Meanwhile, Come, We Fly! will add the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus to the game, as you'll have all three to choose from. We know the first will be out in July as a Target exclusive, no word or art on the second, but considering the content, we're guessing September/October for that one. We have more details on both from the team below.

Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost

Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost will introduce Ernesto de la Cruz from Disney Pixar's Coco and Prince Hans from Disney's Frozen, to the franchise when the expandalone debuts in July. Players can face these dashing double-crossers against each other in a two-player match out of the box or combine them with other Disney Villainous games to include up to four players. In the United States, a special edition of the game, featuring packaging design inspired by traditional papel picado art style often seen during festivals like Día de Los Muertos. The edition, which also features a special finish on the sculpted mover for Ernesto de la Cruz, will be available exclusively at Target.

Disney Villainous: Come, We Fly!

Later in the year, get your game table prepared for Halloween. Ravensburger will add a frightful fan favorite to the Disney Villainous game system. Disney Villainous: Come, We Fly! brings the Sanderson Sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus to the game as a playable Villain that can be added to other Disney Villainous products for new gameplay. This marks the franchise's second live-action playable Villain, interpreting the cult-classic coven through all-new illustrations, unique gameplay mechanics, and of course, Villainous' signature sculpted movers.

