Neon Rider Classic Has Been Released On Steam

Armor Games Studios have officially released Neon Rider Classic on PC via Steam today, bringing Neon Rider and Neon Rider World to one game.

Neon Rider Classic revamps graphics and gameplay, enhancing the retro racing experience.

Players navigate a sci-fi bike through neon tracks, matching colors to overcome obstacles.

Introduces the Neon Rider series to new players and rekindles nostalgia for longtime fans.

Indie game developer and publisher Armor Games Studios officially released Neon Rider Classic this morning, as the game is available on PC via Steam. This game is designed to be the end-all-be-all title for the franchise, as they will bring together Neon Rider and Neon Rider World under one title. Along with the release, we have the latest trailer showing it all off along with the minor improvements they have made to everything for an updated feel.

Neon Rider Classic

Neon Rider Classic offers a journey through the cybernetic worlds that defined an era of gaming, now rejuvenated with crisp, vibrant graphics and smooth gameplay designed for modern devices. This collection includes the original Neon Rider and Neon Rider World. Navigate your sci-fi bike through a series of hand-crafted levels, challenging players to adapt on the fly and match their bike's color with the track to avoid obstacles and maintain speed and style. From spiraling neon tubes that test your precision to sudden color shifts that demand split-second decisions, Neon Rider Classic keeps you on the edge of your seat.

For those who remember the original releases, Neon Rider Classic is a chance to experience these games with fresh eyes. For newcomers, it's an opportunity to discover why these titles became web game classics. The collection offers an easy entry into the series, perfect for anyone looking to engage with fast-paced, strategy-driven racing games. Dash, speed, and flip through hand-crafted levels while matching the bike's color with the track to reach the finish line in style.

Loop through spiraling neon tubes, dodge incoming obstacles, and perform gravity-defying stunts while seamlessly shifting colors on the fly. Travel back in time to experience revamped Flash titles that defined an era of gaming. Neon radiates off the race track with updated graphics and polished gameplay for modern computers. Experience what made both titles web game classics as a newcomer, or soar down memory lane and perform fast-paced tricks all over again as a Neon veteran.

