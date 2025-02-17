Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alchemists, WASD Game Studio

New Co-Op Horror Game Alchemists Announced With Free Demo

Alchemists is a new co-op horror title coming out soon, but before it drops, you can play a free demo of the game on Steam

Article Summary Discover Alchemists, the thrilling co-op horror game from WASD Game Studio available for demo on Steam.

Team up with friends to battle evil spirits using the Four Element ritual in cursed locations.

Solve puzzles, use Talisman Glasses, and escape monsters in a chilling atmosphere.

Explore diverse environments and gear up for continuous updates with new maps and monsters.

Indie game developer and publisher WASD Game Studio has announced their latest game on the way as we're getting a new co-op horror title called Alchemists. The game will have you and up to four players visiting evil spirits in cursed locations as you attempt to expel them from the spot using the "Four Element" ritual. Can you take care of the creature on your own, or will you need a team to help take care of it? The demo is available right now on Steam with a release date oddly set for February 20, just a few days from now.

Alchemists

Alchemists brings together alchemy and dark magic in a gripping tale. Players, either solo or in groups of up to four, must solve puzzles and complete four elemental rituals while escaping from a terrifying monster. As players gather ritual pieces scattered throughout each environment, they are tasked with using special tools to survive. Once the four rituals are complete, the monster is destroyed. However, if a player is captured, their teammates must use a medkit to save them. The game's atmosphere is enhanced by jumpscares and tense audio, making each moment increasingly terrifying. With continuous updates, new maps and monsters will be introduced to keep the experience fresh.

The first map, Trasmoz, is set in a chilling environment filled with a church, carpenter's workshop, mansion, barn, cemetery, water tower, artificial lake, dungeon, tunnels, ancient ruins, haylofts, and forested areas. The map offers a variety of locations where players must complete rituals and gather ritual pieces. Future maps will feature new challenges, monsters, and puzzles. One of the key items in the game is the *Talisman Glasses*. When players find these glasses, only the player who finds them can see the ritual clues, guiding their teammates to collect the pieces necessary for completing the rituals. This adds a layer of strategy, as the team must rely on the individual who has the glasses to lead them through the ritual.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!