Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: eiscue, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 5: Tera Eiscue Ex

Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames introduced Pokémon with a Tera type different from their base type to the Pokémon TCG, including Eiscue.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet era begins with major Pokémon TCG updates and new mechanics.

Obsidian Flames set introduces Tera Pokémon with variant Tera types.

Dark-type Tera Charizard ex is the coveted chase card of the series.

Art features Charcadet by Saya Tsuruta and Armarouge by Souichirou Gunjima.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Fire-types.

The first-ever Tera Pokémon to feature a Tera typing different than its base typing is… Eiscue. As an Ice-type, Eiscue would normally appear as a Water-type in the TCG, but this Tera type turns it into a Fire-type card. These Tera ex with different typings evoke the old Delta Species cards that gave us things like a Water-type and Fire-type Mew, an Electric-type and Dark-type Charizard, and so on.

The Charcadet line features in yet another Scarlet & Violet set, with Charcadet itself drawn by Saya Tsuruta, who uses thick line art and soft colors to create a unique style. Artist Souichirou Gunjima turns up the saturation for a blaze of color with its evolution, Armarouge, who sees Charcadet's aura of flames flair up as it evolves.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!