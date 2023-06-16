Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: clash royale, indie games, Supercell, tenacious d

Clash Royale Shows Off More For Its Card Evolution Update

More details emerge from Supercell about the next update for Clash Royale, as Card Evolution will officially launch on June 19th.

Indie game developer and publisher Supercell revealed more details to their upcoming update for Clash Royale, as Card Evolution will be released next week. If you're not familiar with it, the game's mechanics and meta will be changing a bit as you'll see far more powerful "Evolved" versions of characters battle it out. To mark the occasion, the team has released a brand new music video today, completely Barbarian-themed with music from Tenacious D. The video features the band's hit single "Rize of the Fenix," as they bring the thunder and excitement with an amazing riff that captures the fury of an angry barbarian. Enjoy the video below, along with notes on what to expect from the update, as it will launch into the game on June 19, 2023.

A Whole New Way to Play: Card Evolution reignites beloved Common cards going all the way back to the game's earliest days, such as Barbarian, Firecracker, Skeleton, and Royal Giant, with "Evolved" versions of each that can be activated in battle with new, powerful, tide-turning attacks.

Card Evolution reignites beloved Common cards going all the way back to the game's earliest days, such as Barbarian, Firecracker, Skeleton, and Royal Giant, with "Evolved" versions of each that can be activated in battle with new, powerful, tide-turning attacks. A Strategic Shake-up: Evolved cards boast new abilities, and players must play the original cards in battle in order to activate the Evolved version mid-match. The strategic meta of Clash Royale will undergo a dramatic shake-up, and more Evolved cards are coming every month.

It's a Great Time to Play or Return: With Slash Royale currently ongoing until June 19, new and returning players alike will be able to quickly upgrade their cards for half the Gold cost. Now's the perfect time to jump back in and prepare for the Card Evolution update.

Serving Players is Number One: Card Evolution may be a particularly massive update, but it falls in line with Supercell's mission to make great games that as many people as possible play for years, and are remembered forever. To achieve this, serving the community, listening to new and veteran players alike, and responding to their feedback promptly and thoughtfully is paramount.

