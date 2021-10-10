A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Gold Shiny Pokémon

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a style of card that began at the beginning of the Sword & Shield era: Shiny Pokémon featured on Gold cards.

Now, Gold cards aren't new to the Pokémon TCG. There have been instances of Secret Rare Pokémon cards with gold borders and Gold Trainer Items and Stadiums have been active for some time as well. However, the current offerings of Secret Rare, Full Art Gold Pokémon cards began in Sword & Shield base set and then developed a new pattern in the next set, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. Let's start with the first slate. Sword & Shield base included two Full Art Gold Pokémon cards, featuring Zamazenta and Zacian, the set mascots, and the new generation's Legendaries. This was a special offering because every Secret Rare Gold Pokémon card since then has featured a Shiny Pokémon.

The appearance of Shiny Pokémon on Gold Secret Rares as a staple of Pokémon TCG sets began with Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash and has remained a staple of every mainline set ever since. The style of these uses gold foil for the linework, which breaks from the more silvery style of standard Shiny Pokémon Full Arts that we've seen active through Hidden Fates, Shining Fates, and upcoming Pokémon TCG products tying into Japan's VMAX Climax that will likely come to the United States in 2021. So far, we have seen the Pokémon TCG feature the following species on Gold Secret Rares:

Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash: Perrserker (pictured above), Frosmoth

Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze: Rillaboom, Coalossal

Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage: Galarian Obstagoon, Oranguru

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles: Octillery, Houndoom

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign: Snorlax, Electrode, Bronzong

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies: Cresselia (pictured below), Inteleon, Froslass

Celebrations: Mew

Sword & Shield – Fusion Skrike: While this has not yet been confirmed, it is likely that this set will adapt Fusion Arts' Secret Rares to English, including a Shiny Flaaffy Gold card.

Stay tuned for the next episode of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, where I will cover Black & Gold Pokémon cards.