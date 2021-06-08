Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition Will Be Released In July

Tate Multimedia revealed this morning they will be releasing Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition for PC and consoles in late July. The game, which you can see from the trailer below takes its cues from the Tony Hawk Pro-Skater series, will have you performing the sickest jumps and tricks you can possibly do on a motorbike. Take on challenges, beat courses, or just hang out and do a bunch of freestyle moves until you become an expert. The game will officially drop on July 22nd for PC on Steam and GOG, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Enjoy the trailer!

Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition is set in a vibrant cartoon world filled to the brim with ramps and obstacles just screaming, "Hit me super fast and do something sick." Pull off a wild variety of spins and tricks that may or may not be possible in real life — not that we encourage you to find out! With a huge set of skins and accessories available for the perfect custom character and a highly competitive leaderboard, players can build the perfect avatar to show everyone else why they deserve the top podium spot as the gnarliest FMX rider on the planet! It's Tricky Tricky Tricky: It wouldn't be "Freestyle" motocross without the tricks, and Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition features a deep set of stunts, spins, and sick grabs to experiment with.

It wouldn't be "Freestyle" motocross without the tricks, and Urban Trial Tricky: Deluxe Edition features a deep set of stunts, spins, and sick grabs to experiment with. 60 Frames of Fun Per Second: A slick and smooth experience awaits players looking to take their freestyle insanity to all new heights.

A slick and smooth experience awaits players looking to take their freestyle insanity to all new heights. Customize Your Kit: An extensive set of cool accessories and paint jobs provides players with a huge suite of options to make their rider look as good as they rip.

An extensive set of cool accessories and paint jobs provides players with a huge suite of options to make their rider look as good as they rip. Crush the Opposition: Online leaderboards keep the competition strong and will push players to ever more extreme combos and high-scores.