Coraline, ParaNorman to Return to Theaters in Fathom Events Showing

Fathom Events is back, as is the cinema experience – this time collaborating with LAIKA Studios, Shout! Factory and Park Circus to celebrate LAIKA's 15th anniversary by releasing Coraline and ParaNorman as special event showings. Coraline will be released Tuesday, August 25, for two showings at 3:00 and 7:00 PM; ParaNorman will be in cinemas Tuesday, November 16 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM. Both films will air in full and include exclusive bonus content that takes the audience behind the scenes of the creative process of the film.

"Bringing these LAIKA films back to theaters gives everyone at the studio such joy," says LAIKA Chief Marketing Officer David Burke. "It allows our longtime fans to enjoy these remarkable movies on the big screen once again while providing an opportunity for new generations of moviegoers to revel in the artistry and technological brilliance of the LAIKA team. At LAIKA, we've made a promise to our fans to make movies that matter…and we hope that revisiting the timeless worlds of Coraline Jones and Norman Babcock proves that we deliver on that vow."

CORALINE

Tuesday, August 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time)

From Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James, and the Giant Peach) and based on the novella of the same name by author Neil Gaiman (Sandman), Coraline is a wondrous, thrilling, fun, and suspenseful adventure. A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real-life – only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous, and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French. Produced by Henry Selick, Claire Jennings, Bill Mechanic, and Mary Sandell. Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick.

PARANORMAN

Tuesday, November 16 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time)

In the comedy thriller, a small town comes under siege by zombies. Who can the town call? Only misunderstood local boy Norman, who is able to speak with the dead. In addition to the zombies, he'll have to take on ghosts, witches, and, worst of all, grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. But this young ghoul-whisperer bravely summons up all that makes a hero – courage and compassion – as he finds his paranormal activities pushed to their otherworldly limits. Voice Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Bernard Hill, Jodelle Ferland, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman. Produced by Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight. Written by Chris Butler. Directed by Sam Fell, Chris Butler.

Tickets for Coraline go on sale starting Friday, July 16; ParaNorman tickets can be purchased from Friday, August 13 on the Fathom Events website.