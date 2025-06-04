Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: Cillian Murphy Will Appear In The Bone Temple

28 Years Later director Danny Boyle has confirmed that Cillian Murphy will appear in the next film, The Bone Temple, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Article Summary Director Danny Boyle confirms Cillian Murphy will appear in 28 Years Later's sequel, The Bone Temple.

Both 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple have completed filming, with the second film set for January release.

Boyle reveals Spike, played by Alfie Williams, will link the trilogy's first two films with continuous storylines.

Future of the third film depends on box office success, with Boyle eager to return as director if greenlit.

28 Years Later tickets went on sale, so the question as to whether or not people are interested in returning to this infected corner of the world will be answered soon. This movie feels like it has been in development for half a lifetime and then some. Every time someone brought up making another movie, director Danny Boyle wouldn't shut the idea down, but he didn't exactly make it sound like studios were chomping at the bit either. Well, when you show up with a three-movie pitch, then you get some interest, and Sony Pictures was the one who picked up this possible trilogy. Right now, we know that two films will come out because they are both already shot. The first film, 28 Years Later, will be directed by Boyle and released later this month, and the sequel, 28 Weeks Later: The Bone Temple, will be directed by Nia DaCosta and will be released in January. How connected the two films are is a bit more up in the air despite being shot back to back, but it sounds like the person who will be connecting the first two movies together, for the most part, is Spike, played by Alfie Williams, as Boyle explained to IGN recently.

"Well, it's three films, a trilogy of films which have connecting characters," Boyle said. "He [Williams] will run right way through the films. We've shot the first two back-to-back, and that was for logistical reasons, actor availability reasons, and for story reasons as well. They're literally continuous."

However, the existence of a third movie has been a bit ambiguous, and Boyle has been pretty upfront about that. He said as much at CinemaCon during a preview for 28 Years Later and again in this interview. People need to speak with their wallets, and Boyle provided a bit of an incentive to not only go to this film but also to see The Bone Temple later this year; Cillian Murphy is in the second film. Initially, they were being tight-lipped about whether or not Murphy would return, so maybe they wanted to stop everyone from asking this question for the entire press tour.

"There's a coda… it's not a coda, it's the epilogue or an end theme at the end of the first film [28 Years Later] that gives you a handover to the second film," explains Boyle. "Although each story completes itself, there's a handover section to the next film as well. So it's very ambitious. We haven't got the money for the third one yet. It will depend how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully, if we do ok, they'll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one. Everybody's standing by for that, really. Including Cillian. … He is in the second one. I shouldn't give away too much. I'll get killed."

Boyle wasn't too worried about getting killed when he spoke to Business Insider about DaCosta and Murphy and said, "She gets a bit of Cillian at the end. All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed." Well, we have two opportunities to show Sony that we want to see this trilogy completed. As for directing the final film in the trilogy, when asked if he would return, Boyle replied, "100%." So there's one thing locked down: just cut the check, Sony.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!