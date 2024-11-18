Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Mufasa: the Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King – 8 New International Character Posters

Mufasa: The Lion King is a little over a month away, and eight new international character posters have been released, so you'll know who is who.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a concept that sounds straight out of the direct-to-VHS era of Disney, but on a 2020s budget, and no one knows if that is a good idea or not. While something like Moana 2 is something the audience could easily want, something like this is very different. The hype behind this film has been strange, and whether or not it can carve a space for itself in a very busy December remains to be seen. It has all the pieces to make a great movie, including a great cast and director. Still, the concept of a prequel to The Lion King, set in the same animation style as the remake, is one that everyone is having a hard time wrapping their heads around and appears to be an amalgamation of Disney trying to squeeze every penny it can out of its established franchises. IMP Awards got their hands on some new character posters in case you were having difficulty keeping track of the various characters running around in this film since the live-action style makes it much harder to visually distinguish the different lions. At least Kiros is white.

Mufasa: The Lion King – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film stars Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka/Scar), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe), Lennie James (Obasi), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Donald Glover (Simba), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), Braelyn Rankins (Young Mufasa), Theo Somolu (Young Taka), Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive-produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

