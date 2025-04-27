Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race, Pose Star Jiggly Caliente Passes Away, Age 44

Drag Race judge and activist Jiggly Caliente (Bianca Castro-Arabejo) passed away on Sunday after complications stemming from an infection.

Jiggly Caliente, aka Bianca Castro-Arabejo, died Sunday morning from complications stemming from a severe infection. After debuting on RuPaul's Drag Race season 4, she went on to have recurring roles on Pose, Broad City, and Search Party. She returned to the Drag Race franchise for All Stars 6 before being tapped as a regular judge on Drag Race Philippines. Caliente was born in San Pedro, Philippines, before moving to New York City, where she discovered drag and started working in clubs before competing on RuPaul's Drag Race. She came out publicly as transgender in 2016 and fought for trans rights and visibility in addition to being an outspoken LGBTQ activist.

A statement released by her family via Instagram reads: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Since the statement was released, tributes have been pouring in from friends, queens, and the RuPaul's Drag Race family around the world. Past RuPaul's Drag Race queens Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Ginger Minj, and Bob the Drag Queen, along with countless other queens, friends, and fans, took to social media to share photos and memories.

Pose's Steven Canals shared touching photos and words on Instagram. "I came to know Bianca aka @jigglycalienteofficial through Drag Race, but it was while working on Pose that we finally met. I was struck by both her beauty, vulnerability, and humor. Our connection grew over our shared love of X-men. In between takes we'd nerd out about our love of mutants. She believed that being trans was her mutation. It leveled her up. Made her special. Made her powerful. And it did. I would often speak about my deep desire to write and direct an X-movie and she'd make me promise I would cast her. In some other universe, there is an X-movie being made, and you are absolutely my Jubilee."

Jaremi posted about the heartbreak of losing his best friend, saying, "The world knew you as the superstar Jiggly Caliente, some knew you as Bianca Castro, and to me you were my best friend, my sister, my family."

