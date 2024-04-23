Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot, Transformers One

Dreamworks Shifts The Release Date Of The Wild Robot By One Week

Dreamworks has shifted the release date of The Wild Robot from September 20th to September 27th, so it's no longer opening opposite Transformers One.

The Wild Robot to face off against a horror flick and Tenet's IMAX re-release.

With Transformers One moved, The Wild Robot aims to capture the family audience.

New release date sets stage for a unique three-way demographic split in theaters.

We were wondering when this was going to happen, and it has. When Paramount announced that they were shifting the release date of Transformers One to open opposite of The Wild Robot, it seemed like a given that Dreamworks would likely move the release date of its next feature film. If you are trying to snag a family audience in this economy, there is no way you can reasonably convince a family [or most people, to be fair, but let's focus on families] to see more than one movie in a weekend. A week might be asking for too much, and The Wild Robot could still be in trouble because, according to Deadline, they have decided to shift the release date a week from September 20th to September 27th.

However, two movies in two weeks are expensive, and it will be really interesting to see which one of these comes out on top. The Wild Robot has a built-in fanbase from the book, the same way The Bad Guys did, so now the question becomes, "How interested is Gen-A in an animated Transformers movie?" With the release date shift, The Wild Robot is opening opposite Lionsgate's Never Let Go, a horror film, and the IMAX re-release of Tenet, all three of which target very different demographics.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

