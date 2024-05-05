Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonis Games, Necrophosis

Necrophosis Releases New Teaser Trailer But No Release Date

Necrophosis has released a brand new teaser trailer this week, but the team has yet to reveal an official release date for it.

Indie developer Adonis Brosteanu pulls inspiration from artist Beksiński.

The game promises a unique journey through a world where death is a constant.

Expect challenging puzzles and a deep narrative rich with mystery and decay.

Indie game developer Adonis Brosteanu and publisher Dragonis Games dropped a brand new teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Necrophosis. The video shows off more aspects of the design and a little of the gameplay, as you make your way across bizarre landscapes and demonic-looking creatures, all inspired by the art of Zdzisław Beksiński. While the teaser looks cool, the one thing missing from this was a release date or even a window, as the trailer keeps teasing that the game is "coming soon."

Necrophosis

Billions of years after the universe met its demise, you awaken in a realm where death reigns supreme but even death may die. Necrophosis, the curse that plagues this world, inflicts decay upon everything it touches. Here, amidst a landscape crafted with meticulous care, dread, and decay permeate every corner. The characters of this world, infected by the curse, embody the very essence of decay. With every turn you take and every sigh that escapes your lips, you bear witness to the relentless touch of decay. Necrophosis weaves its grim tapestry, enveloping you in a haunting journey through a macabre world where death is not an end but a pervasive reality.

In Necrophosis, visuals are just the surface of a deep, immersive experience. Delve into a world where every element is steeped in a rich backstory, where each step forward unveils a new layer of mystery. As you progress, you'll encounter mechanics that challenge your wit, each puzzle a piece of a larger, enigmatic narrative. Prepare for a journey of discovery and introspection, where every event is a unique encounter, and each solution leads to deeper revelations. Whether through haunting narrations or evocative poetry, Necrophosis weaves a slow burn of intrigue, drawing you into its captivating tale with every twist and turn.

