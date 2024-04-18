Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged:

Aang: The Last Airbender Delayed To 2026, Transformers One Moves Back

Aang: The Last Airbender has been delayed from October 2025 to January 2026 while Transformers One shifts its release date by a week.

Article Summary Aang: The Last Airbender's release shifts from Oct 2025 to Jan 2026.

Transformers One slated for a new release date, moves back by a week.

Dave Bautista, Eric Nam star in Aang with original show's Lauren Montgomery directing.

Transformers One faces off with Dreamworks' The Wild Robot this fall.

Paramount Pictures is shifting a couple of its release dates, and one of them might have saved another studio's film from utter annihilation. The move is also a little concerning in other ways, so it's going to be really interesting to see how this ends up playing out for the studio. According to Variety, Aang: The Last Airbender, the animated spin-off to the television show Avatar: The Last Airbender, has been delayed from October 10, 2025, to January 20, 2026. The good news is maybe Tron: Ares isn't completely dead in the water even though it does have some serious competition hanging around it. However, this does give that movie some room to breathe.

However, the move to January is always a little eyebrow-raising, but Paramount specifically has seen great success in January, and perhaps they see this as about as big of a "sure thing" as you can get these days. We don't know that much about Aang: The Last Airbender, but Dave Bautista and Eric Nam are in the voice cast with Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original show, and William Mata directing. Fans can also calm down because series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are serving as executive producers.

Aang: The Last Airbender wasn't the only animated Paramount film to get a new release date, but this one is less of a big deal. We got the first trailer for Transformers One today and we can only expect that the reactions have been Extremely Calm And Rational as they always are. Paramount must have a lot of confidence in this film because they have decided to take on Dreamworks head-to-head this fall. Transformers One has moved back a week from September 13th to September 20th, and it will open opposite of The Wild Robot. Now the question becomes, will Dreamworks and Universal move The Wild Robot? We'll have to see.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!