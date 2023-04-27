Smurfs Movie Announced For February 14th, 2025, Starring Rihanna A new Smurfs movie is coming to the big screen in 2025, and Rihanna will be voicing Smurfette in the new film.

Smurfs fans rejoice; you are returning to the big screen. Announced on stage at the Paramount presentation at CinemaCon, everyone's favorite blue people will grace the big screen again on Valentine's Day, 2025. Not only that, mega-star Rihanna will star as Smurfette, and also produce. Pam Brady wrote the script, and Chris Miller will direct. Three previous films set in the Smurf universe combined to gross over $1 billion combined at the worldwide box office, so theater owners will love getting another one, especially with the star power Rihanna brings to the table.

Rihanna Brings Major Star Power To Smurfs

I can only imagine how excited my daughter is right now. This combines two of her favorite things, Smurfs and Rihanna. When I tell her, she is going to lose it. Valentine's Day 2025 is a long ways away, though. More from CinemaCon all day long.