Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, hugh jackman, ryan reynolds

Deadpool & Wolverine Is The Most Deadpool Movie To Ever Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds promises that Deadpool & Wolverine will be the most Deadpool movie to ever Deadpool. It will be released on July 26th.

Article Summary Ryan Reynolds teased Deadpool & Wolverine as the ultimate Deadpool experience.

Concerns about Disney's influence dismissed after risqué trailers.

Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's on-screen chemistry stems from real friendship.

The film promises to retain the comedic, R-rated spirit of the franchise.

When word came down that the Fox buyout was happening and the X-Men, and thus Deadpool, would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people have been freaking out that Disney would constrain the third Deadpool movie. It was years of the writers and directors and star Ryan Reynolds telling people over and over and over again that the film would still be R-rated, it would still be the same as the previous two films, but everyone seemed to think that Disney would try to fix something that wasn't broken.

The first teaser trailer and official trailer seem to have finally shut all of that speculation up [now people are freaking out about Blade not being violent or R-rated enough for the love of god, can we please not] and the footage we saw at CinemaCon was also proof that everything is going to be okay. Between the Kevin Feige cocaine joke and the multiple pegging jokes, Deadpool & Wolverine will be the Deadpool we know and love. Reynolds seems to think it'll be even more than that, as he explained to Empire, "It feels like the most Deadpool movie in the history of Deadpool."

And it won't be the most Deadpool movie just because we are finally seeing Wade with the man he has been making fondling jokes about since the first film. The Reynolds version of Wade Wilson made his debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, much to the dismay of fans, but between the friendship between Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and the tiny bits of the dynamic we got to see in that film, fans have been begging for the chance to see the best versions of Logan and Wade on screen together. That is what we're getting in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Reynolds explains that while they might give each other a hard time, all of this is a dream come true.

"As much as I take the ever-loving fucking piss out of him each and every day, underneath that is a genuine love story," says Reynolds of their bond. "As adversarial as we are in the movie, the undercurrent is one of real love. Getting to spend time with my two closest friends, and waking up in the morning with a passionate devotion to say something so horrendous that they fall over laughing is a gift."

There is something to be said about genuine chemistry between actors because it can be hard to fake. Some can pull it off, but there is a reason that everyone knew Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had something going on after Mr. and Mrs. Smith because that is hard to fake. We're not getting that level of chemistry here, but genuine friendship between two people playing characters that mean a lot to them. That is the recipe for something really special, and, as people have said a million times over, Disney is not making them hold back either. So all the pieces are here for Deadpool & Wolverine to be amazing; now they must stick to the landing.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!