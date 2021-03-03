Hello Kitty Film Finds Two Directors for Live-Action Animation Hybrid

Hello Kitty is a little closer to becoming a reality — or at least a hybrid of animation and live-action, so close enough!

According to Deadline, the live-action and animated combination of Hello Kitty's theatrical debut is getting closer, after nabbing directors for the iconic Sanrio brand that helped make Hello Kitty a household name. New Line has tapped both Jennifer Coyle and Leo Matsuda for the movie, helping bring two different mediums into one film.

In a statement provided to Deadline, New Line president and Chief Creative Officer Richard Brener noted that they were "extremely lucky to have found in Jennifer and Leo, two directors who not only share a profound connection to the unforgettable characters Shintaro Tsuji and Sanrio have created over the past 40+ years with Hello Kitty and her friends but also have the imagination, talent, and heart to bring this iconic world to life on the big screen."

Coyle has made a name for herself through her work on animated projects, including DC Super Hero Girls: Super Hero High, Scooby-Doo, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Bob's Burgers, and many more — with Matsuda's involvement in films like Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, and Zootopia. The two clearly have the collective experience to collaborate on this new endeavor for Hello Kitty, which's being described as a film aiming to appease audiences universally.

The script details remain under wraps at the moment, but the New Line/Warner Bros film has been written by Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and is produced by Beau Flynn and his company FlynnPictureCo. Chanel Bowling is said to oversee the project for FlynnPictureCo., Known Universe is serving as executive producers, and New Line executives Richard Brener, Celia Khong, and Paulina Sussman rounding out the studio's involvement.

Now that we're getting closer and closer to a live-action/animation version of Hello Kitty, are you excited to see what it entails?