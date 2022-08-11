Indiana Jones 5 Star Boyd Holbrook on Harrison Ford & James Mangold

Boyd Holbrook has certainly made a name for himself in his career, creating some of the most memorable characters on screen in Logan (2017), The Predator (2018), and The Host (2013). While promoting his Netflix series Sandman as the Corinthian, the actor spoke to Men's Health about his upcoming franchise role in the untitled fifth Indiana Jones film opposite Harrison Ford.

"Harrison is the best type of crazy you can get," Holbrook said. "And I really grew up with Indiana Jones. I wasn't so big on other franchises and stuff like that, but to do that, it really just reignited why I want to do this. Because, you know, you live on the road. It's been about 10 months on the road right now, being a traveling circus with your family. It was just refreshing to want to go through all that. To do something and to make something that's burned into eternity. To be part of Indiana Jones—It's pretty great."

Holbrook also praised the film's director James Mangold, who he also worked with on Logan. "You know, just look at his work: 'Ford v Ferrari,' it's gonna be fast, it's gonna be badass, and it's gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we've got this grand scale of Indiana Jones," Mangold, who's also penned the script alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, takes over from original franchise director Steven Spielberg; his final is 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that saw the return of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) star Karen Allen back into the fold. The characters are created George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. Indiana Jones 5, which also stars Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann, and Mads Mikkelsen, will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.