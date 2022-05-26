Indiana Jones 5 Debuts New Image, Film Out June 30th, 2023.

Indiana Jones wrapped up a huge opening ceremony panel at today's Star Wars Celebration, debuting a new image of Harrison Ford's iconic hero. The new film is directed by James Mangold, and stars Ford alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. Frank Marshall is producing, and joining Marshall to produce are Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel. Returning to score is franchise staple John Williams. Despite Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures is still involved in production as they were since Raiders with distribution split between the two companies globally. The film also has a new release date: June 30th, 2023. You can see the new teaser image below, and it is pretty dang cool, Indiana Jones fans.

Indiana Jones 5 Is Going To Be Huge

Short of any last-minute cameos and surprises, there haven't been any announcements of anyone from previous films to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel. Karen Allen reprised her role as Marian Ravenwood for Crystal Skull, which she originally played in Raiders. John Rhys Davies and the late Denholm Elliot) both reprised their respective roles as Saliah and Marcus Brody for 1989's Last Crusade, which they also played in the 1981 film. Of course, the last time Indiana Jones was on screens was Crystal Skull, and we all know how that ended up.

And to be honest, upon further review and with years of time in between, I have come around on that movie. Is it perfect? No, not at all. But I can say that I have a good time watching it now. Hopefully, if Indiana Jones 5 is the last hurrah, we get more of a Raiders/Last Crusade vibe. Also, hope they change the title soon. Maybe just call it Indiana Jones?

Whatever the title is, it releases in theaters on June 30th, 2023.