Massive Talent: Nicolas Cage in Talks for Paramount's Face/Off Sequel

When it comes to the conception of Lionsgate's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, there's a wide range of films covered of the film's subject in star Nicolas Cage. Among them highlighted was Paramount's Face/Off, as we see Cage's villainous character Castor Troy's signature golden guns highlighted. While promoting the Tom Gormican film, the actor spoke with Comicbook.com about the status of the sequel and his possible involvement.

Massive Talent Coming Full Circle to Face/Off

"[A Face/Off sequel] I can talk about because there have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz], who I enjoyed very much working with on the first 'Face/Off,'" Cage said. "He's somebody; he's one of the true, great producers in Hollywood. And, they have been making some calls. The other ones like 'National Treasure,' I mean, their priority was a TV show. God speed to them. But, maybe 'Face/Off,' maybe." Paramount previously announced that Mornitz will produce along with executive producer David Permut and writer Oren Uziel penning the script. Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) is slated to direct the sequel to the 1996 John Woo film.

The original starred John Travolta as FBI agent Sean Archer, who's pursuing his son's killer in Troy (Cage), an international terrorist and assassin. Upon Troy's capture and comatose state, it's revealed he's planted a bomb in Los Angeles, and Archer is in a race against time to discover its whereabouts. Archer agrees to go undercover as Troy, using an experimental medical procedure to pass off as his arch-nemesis. After his miraculous recovery, Troy forces him to have the procedure done on him too for a literal role reversal. The film, which also starred Joan Allen, Gina Gerson, Alessandro Nivola, Margaret Cho, C.C.H Pounder, and Colm Feore, was a box office success generating $245.7 million at the box office. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is in theaters.