Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the New Lead in 28 Years Later

28 Years Later star Aaron Taylor-Johnson shares new details about the upcoming horror film and an unnamed actor in the leading role.

The 28 Days Later franchise is almost back with an exciting new installment titled 28 Years Later, set to be released in 2025. The franchise, which began with the critically acclaimed 2002 film 28 Days Later, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, explores a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the Rage Virus. The virus turns its hosts into violent, raging killers, leading to the collapse of society. The original film followed Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma to find London deserted and overrun by infected individuals. The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, released in 2007, continued the story six months later, focusing on the efforts of the U.S. Army to contain the outbreak in a quarantined London.

Now, 28 Years Later promises to take the story even further, exploring the world 28 years (obviously) after the initial outbreak. The film will feature a mix of returning and new cast members, including Murphy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes. Additionally, Boyle will be returning to direct alongside Garland who penned the script, ensuring that fans of the original films will get a familiar yet fresh experience.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Talks About the Young Star of 28 Years Later

In a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen, Taylor-Johnson shared his experience working on the film and revealed some details about the next unnamed lead actor of the franchise. He notes, "I just done a movie, 28 Years Later, with Danny Boyle, and the lead is this young lad Alfie's 13. I really took him under my wing and, and, and as did Danny. And we took care of him in a way that was like, I remember being that 13-year-old. But I didn't have someone who took me under my wing."

Taylor-Johnson's comments highlight the supportive environment created on set, reflecting the mentorship he and Boyle provided to the young actor.

As the release date approaches on June 20, 2025, fans of the franchise can look forward to another thrilling and emotionally resonant chapter in the 28 Days Later saga.

