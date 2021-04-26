Sharp-Tooth Danger Awaits in the Land Before Time

Some films can bring you back to an earlier time in life with just a single image. For me and, I believe, many others, The Land Before Time is one of those films. I was a child obsessed with dinosaurs largely due to Jurassic Park, but I continued that love through the journey of Littlefoot in The Land Before Time. This 1988 animated epic told the story of Littlefoot and his friends making a dangerous trek to find the Great Valley, a verdant and peaceful sanctuary from herbivores. The first film is an animated classic that stood as an allegory for racism, using the allegory of different species of dinosaurs finding common ground on their journey to safety. What followed the original film was an ongoing franchise of sequel films of varying quality that never matched the first but remained fun. There are currently fourteen Land Before Time films, with the latest — The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave — released in 2016. Now, fans of this incredible animated movie and the world it introduced can bring home an original cel from the first movie showcasing the fan-favorite character Cera and the villainous Sharptooth.

The Land Before Time Cera and Sharptooth Color Model Cel (Amblin/Don Bluth, 1988).

It's a scary moment for sweet Cera as the mighty T-Rex gnashes his sharp teeth (he's called Sharptooth for a reason!), in this original hand-painted 16 field color model cel. Yikes! The cel's combined image size is approximately 9" x 6.5". The cel is placed over a print background for presentation purposes. Very Good condition with minor handling wear.

