National Treasure: Justin Bartha Reprising Role for Disney+ Series

The TV adaptation spinoff of National Treasure will welcome back a familiar face from the film franchise in Justin Bartha, who will reprise his role as the computer whiz Riley Poole. He'll appear opposite stars Lisette Alexis, who plays the main character in the young heroine Jess and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays badass billionaire Billie, a black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

The Disney+ iteration of National Treasure is an extension of the films of the same name that follows Jess, a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Bertha appeared in both the original 2004 film and the 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. Riley initially helped Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates uncover the truths behind historical relics during the films. The first film had Ben trace a map located within the Declaration of Independence. The sequel had Ben try to clear his ancestor's name as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

The TV series will also star Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. Production on the series is currently underway in Baton Rouge, LA. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub, who directed both films, is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. The films grossed a combined $788.7 million globally at the box office for Disney. Bartha, also known for The Hangover films, is also in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem, FX's Atlanta, the Netflix film Sweet Girl, and the upcoming indie film Dear Zoe.