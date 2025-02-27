Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie: Final Trailer And 5 Poster As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for A Minecraft Movie have officially gone on sale. Warner Bros. has also released the final trailer and five new posters.

Creativity is the thing that will save the overlord or at least that is what the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie is very much pushing. Is this movie going to be any good? I honestly have no idea. It wouldn't be the first time a studio had no idea how to market a Jack Black movie. The tickets for this film have gone on sale, so once those early numbers start rolling in, we'll get a better idea as to whether or not anyone is interested in this film. It does feel like Warner Bros. isn't marketing as much as you might think they would be, considering this is one of its big kid movies of the spring, but maybe the final month is going to be nothing but block jokes. We also got five new posters along with the final trailer, all of which are varying degrees of ugly as sin, so everything is working as normal in the industry, folks; carry on.

A Minecraft Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey's Story), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (Ninety-Five Senses, Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.

