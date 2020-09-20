No Time To Die: 13 New Character Posters Show Off the Main Cast

The promotional material for the next entry in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, continues. At the moment we still don't know if the movie is going to come out in November as planned since we don't know what the state of the industry and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will look like. MGM is still promoting the movie for its November release though and today we got a bunch of new character posters on IMP Awards. While they aren't that dissimilar to posters we've gotten in the past this time the posters cover the entire supporting cast including some people we've hardly seen any footage of so far. This is one of the productions that keeps getting hit while it's down with the shifting release dates and losing their first director Danny Boyle mere weeks before production was supposed to start. No Time To Die is supposedly the last Daniel Craig era Bond film and one that we hope is not only good but one that we can safely see on the big screen. The next couple of weeks should be telling as to whether or not we're going to have a fall/winter movie season but let's keep our fingers crossed that everyone continues to wear your masks and social distance to stay healthy.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020, in the UK and November 20, 2020, in the US.