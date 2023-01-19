1883: So Did Dennis Quaid Spoil His "Bass Reeves" Casting? So it appears Dennis Quaid confirmed that he's joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo's 1883 spinoff focusing on Bass Reeves.

One of the things we've been enjoying about Taylor Sheridan's growing "Sheridan-verse" is how his slate of programming isn't afraid to tackle the past to go the prequel route. But 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is a bit different, and that's why it's been climbing up our radar. Originally a stand-along series and now part of the "Yellowstone" franchise, the spinoff-of-a-spinoff shines a spotlight on Bass Reeves (producer David Oyelowo), the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi who was credited with arresting more than 3000 criminals while killing 14 individuals in self-defense during the time period of "1883." But since that time, we've been kinda lacking when it comes to who will be joining Oyelowo in front of the camera. But now, thanks to our willingness to cover FOX "News" with one hand while keeping ourselves from throwing up on our laptop with the other, it looks like veteran actor Dennis Quaid (Dreamscape, Frequency) is the next big name to join a Sheridan project.

Speaking with FOX "News" Digital (our fingers burn and our eyes bleed just typing that), the actor confirmed earlier this week that he had joined the cast of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, with Quaid adding that he was kicking off filming on Wednesday (yesterday, at the time of this writing) and needed to be on the set at 4 am. "Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at 4 in the morning," Quaid joked when describing what he expects will be waiting for him once filming gets underway. It should be noted that folks from Sheridan's camp, as well as Paramount+, have not officially confirmed Quaid's casting spoiler. Paramount+'s 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will be produced by the Oyelowos' production company Yoruba Saxon, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 studios.

