Neuromancer: Apple TV+'s William Gibson Adapt Now in Production

To honor the novel's anniversary, Apple TV+ announced that production on its adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer was now underway.

On July 1, 1984, famed author William Gibson's multi-award-winning science fiction novel Neuromancer was released, and 41 years later, Apple TV+ is honoring the celebrated work's birthday with the announcement that production on the upcoming 10-episode adaptation is now officially underway. To make it really official, the streaming service released an in-production teaser teasing a location that we're sure readers will more than recognize: The Chatsubo or "Chat" (though it appears listed here as "Bar Chatsubo"), which you can check out above. Though production is now rolling, a premiere date or time frame wasn't announced (though keep an eye on Bleeding Cool as we cover filming as it rolls along).

Starring BAFTA Award-nominee Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), the streaming series follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. As we've reported over the past few months, Turner and Middleton will be joined by co-stars Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Cleménce Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird, Dane DeHaan, André De Shields, Max Irons, and Marc Menchaca.

Apple TV+'s Neuromancer will be created for television by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) and JD Dillard (Devotion, The Outsider, Sleight). A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, the series will also be produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode. The streaming series adaptation will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

