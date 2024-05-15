Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, netflix, preview, upfronts

3 Body Problem Set for New Episodes; Benioff, Weiss & Woo Returning

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo will be returning to Netflix for new episodes of their 3 Body Problem series adaptation.

Even with Netflix set for its Upfronts this Thursday, the streamer is dropping some big news early for fans of David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem. The trio's series take on Cixin Liu's international bestseller will be returning for more episodes – with Benioff, Weiss, and Woo also returning. "We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," shared Benioff, Weiss, and Woo in a statement. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!" What's really interesting is that Netflix added that "the number of seasons and episodes" will be announced "at a later date." Check out the announcement teaser above confirming the news.

With a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley, here's a look at a clip from Netflix's 3 Body Problem – set to hit screens on March 21, 2024:

A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history.

Benioff and Weiss are Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss and is an Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is an Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

